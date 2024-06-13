Google to announce new central Ohio investment Tuesday at South Side data center

Google has scheduled an announcement for Tuesday at its data center on the city's South Side on what it says will be a new investment in the region.

The tech giant did not release any details about the investment beyond that.

Google has used similar events to announce new investments in its data centers in central Ohio or to announce more data centers.

Google announced its first data center in central Ohio in 2019, a $600 million project in New Albany. In 2021, Google said it bought land on the South Side and in Lancaster, and then last August, Google said it was spending an additional $1.7 billion on its data centers.

Google's data centers run its services such as search, Gmail and YouTube for users around the world.

The event will be at Google's data center on Rathmell Road on what used to be the old Hartman Farm.

