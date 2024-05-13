Goodwill introduces free electronic recycling in 22 Pa. counties, including Lebanon

A new Goodwill Keystone Area partnership will provide free electronic waste recycling for residents in 22 central and southeastern counties, including Lebanon.

The organization is teaming up with Reworld, based in Morristown, New Jersey, to allow residents to donate their old technology at 42 Goodwill Stores across various counties. This will include Goodwill locations in Lebanon city and Palmyra.

"In partnership with Reworld, we're flipping the switch on e-waste recycling," Goodwill Keystone Area President and CEO Ed Lada Jr. said in a press release. "This free program empowers residents across Goodwill's 22-county footprint to responsibly donate a broad array of old electronics at any of our drop-off locations seven days a week."

The new initiative will allow stores to accept a wide variety of electronic items, which include televisions, computers, mobile devices, gaming systems, telephones and toasters.

If the electronics dropped off te stores are at the end of their life or broken and cannot be resold, they will be recycled by Reworld. Reworld has recycled more than 135 million pounds of waste

Goodwill organizers have said that some items cannot be collected at their stores, including bulbs, smoke detectors, devices containing mercury, Freon-containing devices and washing machines.

More information about what Goodwill can and can't accept through the electronics recycling program can be found at yourgoodwill.org/donate/e-waste-we-do-dont-accept.

Goodwill has a goal to collect half a million pounds of electronic waste within the first year. Officials said the program will not only facilitate easier access to e-waste recycling for residents, but will also encourage them to donate other gently used items, such as clothing, books and household goods.

The partnership was made possible through efforts of the Pennsylvania Recycling Center, who officials said coordinated the introduction of e-waste vendors to the Goodwill company.

In 2023, Pennsylvania had only nine e-waste recycling sites that would accept any electronic device for recycling at no cost, according to Pennsylvania Recycling Markets Center President and CEO Robert Bylone, The new Goodwill program is expected to serve 45% of the state population.

The Lebanon Goodwill Store & Donation Center is located at 798 S. 12th Street. The Palmyra Goodwill Store & Donation Center and 901 East Main Street.

