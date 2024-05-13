GM's Cruise inches closer to restarting self-driving taxi fleets, this time in Phoenix

General Motors self-driving car subsidiary Cruise is inching closer to restarting its driverless robo taxi business after halting all services and recalling its vehicles late last year.

The company said Monday it will begin supervised autonomous driving in Phoenix this week. The news comes after Cruise announced in April that it would reintroduce a small fleet of human-driven vehicles starting in Phoenix.

Cruise had stopped operations about six months ago after an incident in October in San Francisco, where the company is headquartered. A vehicle hit a pedestrian, pushing her into an on-coming Cruise self-driving car, which then dragged her several feet, leaving the woman critically injured.

The company said Monday in a blog posting that for the past several weeks Cruise has been mapping and collecting road information in Phoenix with human drivers at the wheel. The next step is to validate the autonomous vehicles' safety and performance. During this phase the vehicles will drive autonomously with a human safety driver present to take control if needed. Cruise uses modified Chevrolet Bolt electric cars that have steering wheels and brakes.

"Supervised autonomous driving is a critical validation phase prior to driverless deployment and builds on our extensive work in simulation, closed-course driving and more than 5 million driverless miles previously driven by our fleet to ensure safe performance on real-world roads and driving scenarios," GM spokesman Pat Morrissey said in an emailed statement. "We’ll begin in a limited area of Phoenix and will gradually expand to Scottsdale, Paradise Valley, Tempe, Mesa, Gilbert and Chandler measured against predetermined safety benchmarks."

A Cruise competitor, Waymo, which is Alphabet's self-driving startup, has been operating and expanding services in Phoenix for several years. It recently began offering driverless rides on freeways in Phoenix.

As the Free Press has reported, GM has invested about $8 billion in Cruise since 2016. Cruise leaders had at one point promised to deliver $1 billion in annual revenue by 2025, but the subsidiary has not made any money yet. Last month, GM CEO Mary Barra reiteriated to Wall Street that the relaunch of Cruise safely, "while delivering strong margins and cash flows," is a top priority for GM this year.

GM CFO Paul Jacobson has said the company expects to spend $1.7 billion on Cruise operations this year, down slightly from GM’s spend on Cruise in previous years of around $2 billion.

The fallout from that Oct. 2 accident has resulted in regulators suspending Cruise from further operations in San Francisco. That was followed by Cruise opting to suspend all its operations nationwide. Cruise has since fired nine executives and cut about 24% or 900 full-time employees from its workforce. Cruise CEO Kyle Vogt and cofounder and Chief Product Officer Dan Kan resigned, and Barra said in November that GM will be making "substantially lower spending" on Cruise in 2024 than it did in 2023.

GM leaders remain firm that the automaker still supports Cruise's mission.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: GM's Cruise takes another step toward restarting its robotaxis