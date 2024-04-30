GM expands list of company cars certain employees can drive to include new EVs

General Motors is putting more of its newest electric vehicles using the Ultium propulsion system in the hands of some employees, and ultimately on the roads as a result.

On Monday, GM's Company Vehicle Operations team announced to eligible employees that it is planning to expand the list of company-owned vehicles they can drive to include the new Ultium-based electric vehicles. Those include the Cadillac Lyriq, Chevrolet Blazer EV, Chevrolet Equinox EV, GMC Hummer EV and "additional models as they are released over time," GM said in a statement to the media.

According to a government filing, GM's Company Vehicle Operations program allows senior management to drive company-owned vehicles of their preference, and they are encouraged to use their assigned vehicles to promote GM’s line of products. Managers below the senior level are assigned vehicles.

GM said by expanding the list of vehicles that its eligible employees can drive to include the new EVs, it will reinforce GM's commitment to an all-electric future. It also gives the workforce a chance to experience EV ownership.

"To help support this initiative for employees who do not currently drive an EV, the company is taking a number of actions to help ensure a more seamless transition to an all-electric lifestyle," the automaker said in a statement. "This will include providing eligible and interested employees with a complimentary Level 2 PowerUp home charger, a one-time credit which can be used toward the installation of a Level 2 charger, as well as reimbursements for other home charging expenses over time."

The cost of a Level 2 charger in Michigan can range from $300 for a basic charger to $1,200 for a charger with many features, according to a blog on www.sringery.com. Installation by an electrician can add another $600 to $1,200 to the bill.

GM said it will begin providing the new EVs to a list of initial eligible hand-raisers, starting "in the near term."

Asked if the program includes both salaried and hourly workers, GM spokesman Mark Lubin told the Free Press by email that "specifics of the program are internal to GM," but the company wants to "ensure that more GM employees are able to experience the benefits of an all-electric lifestyle, and that the experience is as seamless as possible."

Regarding home charger installation, he said, "Employees who are currently enrolled in the GM (Company Vehicle Operations) program who are interested in an EV as their next vehicle are eligible to receive these benefits."

