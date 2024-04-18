GM Energy now selling products to allow people to power their home with a GM EV

General Motors, through its GM Energy business unit, on Thursday started selling products to let people power their homes using their GM electric vehicles.

GM said these new products could mitigate weather-related power outages and integrate with future clean energy products to boost personal grid resiliency.

The products are being sold in bundles and accessible through current GM mobile brand apps, allowing customers to manage the transfer of stored energy between applicable and connected GM Energy products.

“We believe our EVs will afford customers ways to use that excess energy from their EV to power their home," said Aseem Kapur, chief revenue officer for GM Energy. "In certain cases, such as Texas where the grid incentivizes that, they can take advantage of that and save money.”

GM Energy's new Ultium Home products seen here with the 2024 Chevy Silverado EV.

Here are the products that are available with GM Energy:

GM Energy PowerShift charger : A bidirectional charger for $1,699.

GM Energy V2H (vehicle-to-home) Enablement kit : Includes the bidirectional charger and an inverter, home hub and a dark start battery for $5,600.

GM Energy V2H Bundle : This includes the GM Energy Enablement Kit and the bidirectional charger all in one for $7,300.

Installation service: GM Energy will refer customers to Qmerit, which will provide an installation quote for any of the products based on location, energy usage, and additional factors.

The products, which can be purchased at gmenergy.gm.com, are currently compatible for use only with the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV First-Edition RST2 pickup, due out in a few months, Kapur said. That vehicle, which starts at $96,495, will be equipped with V2H bidirectional charging technology.

GM Energy has started selling the products that customers can use to power their homes using a General Motors electric vehicle. This is the V2H Bundle shown here.

Going forward, GM will expand V2H bidirectional charging technology across its entire retail portfolio of Ultium-based EVs by model year 2026, and is looking to expand it for use with non-GM EVs in the future, Kapur said. He said the Chevrolet Blazer EV will be compatible with the products soon. Customers who already bought the Blazer EV would need a software update.

"We will also launch a stationary storage product in the next few months that is compatible with our EVs and our bidirectional home kit so people who want to use solar power to power their EV, they can do that exchange," Kapur said.

Oftentimes, people who use solar power in their homes will buy stationary storage, or home battery storage systems, so that they can store the solar power they don’t use, Kapur said. He said GM Energy is not yet releasing pricing for that product, but said it will be competitive with what's on the market now. According to MarketWatch, a home battery storage system can cost more than $10,000.

GM announced the creation of GM Energy in 2022. The business unit consists of: Ultium Home and Ultium Commercial and Ultium Charge 360. The three allow for business, residential and EV customers to manage their energy usage.

GM introduced Ultium Charge 360 in April 2021 for residential EV customers, and followed it up with a fleet option. It is technology that ties GM's vehicle mobile apps to other products and services that make it easier for drivers to find charging stations and pay to charge their vehicles. As part of GM Energy, Ultium Charge 360 will expand its existing portfolio of integrated public charging networks, integrated mobile apps, and other products and services over time.

Each of the Ultium Home products will be connected to the GM Energy Cloud, a software platform that lets customers manage the transfer of energy between GM Energy assets.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: GM Energy sells products to let people power their home with a GM EV