Girls Code Savannah summer camps: 'We’ll return a computer genius for free'

Executive Director of Girls Code Savannah Lesli Ott poses with attendees of Girls Code Savannah, a STEM‐based educational coding program providing free camps and classes for fifth to ninth graders in Savannah, with an emphasis on young girls.

Families in Savannah with middle-school-aged students have a free camp option to consider this summer. Girls Code Savannah is offering a free camp at the Georgia Southern University Armstrong Campus, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily, July 22 – 26.

According to its website, Girls Code Savannah is a "STEM‐based educational coding program providing free coding camps and classes for fifth through ninth grade girls in Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools. However, we welcome all genders to attend our girl-focused camps and classes."

The organization's Executive Director Lesli Ott said, “Our registration is filling up quickly, but we still have some spots left.” She foresees the openings going quickly given the rising popularity of the camp. "Our winter camp had about a 15 student waitlist, which is why I increased the number of computer labs for this year's summer camp."

Only started about 10 months ago, Girls Code Savannah had roughly 33 students in its first summer camp. In the spring and fall, the organization offered classes over four consecutive Saturdays at Live Oak Public Libraries. By the time its winter camp rolled around, the organization had about 60 students, one of whom was its first boy. For this year's summer camp, about 70 students had already registered as of June 4 with just over a 100 slots available.

Students will learn HMTL and CSS coding skills at the camp in an effort to design their own website, which are on display at Girls Code Savannah's website. Ott said that there is an entrepreneurial focus to the classes as many students, some of whom will be returning at different skill levels, are prepping websites to "advertise their babysitting services, their pet sitting services." Others use their websites to express a personal message or support a cause or provide tips on how to have the best sleepover party.

"I encourage them to create the website that they want to create," said Ott. The program is about understanding how uniform code can be artistic expression, allowing students to make design choices for colors, images and animations in a creative way.

Girls Code Savannah attendees work on web design projects as part of the STEM‐based educational coding program providing free camps and classes for fifth to ninth graders in Savannah.

'Lonely time for a young girl coder'

Back in 1986, Ott was one of a few people she knew and one of the few girls in her hometown of Mobile, Alabama, who was interested in computers. "I taught myself how to code when I was 12 years old...on a Tandy CoCo 3 that I saved all my money for a little over a year to purchase from Radio Shack."

She noted that her formative experience "was a lonely time for a young girl coder." She eventually spent most of her adult life away from the South to pursue opportunities in the Midwest and on the East Coast where data technology and mathematics jobs were more readily available. She has worked as a health economist and held positions such as a lead statistician for Yale University School of Medicine and a senior economic analyst for the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, among others. In 2020, she founded Menther, an organization focused on empowering women professionals through mentorship.

She then moved back to the South to Savannah about two and a half years ago during the COVID-19 pandemic. Then she started Girls Code Savannah as a "way to give back to the community and..., quite frankly, to finally have the opportunity to code with other 12-year-old girls."

Ott has noticed that many of the students come to the camps introverted and reserved but then start to become "curious, talkative, some would even say slightly extroverted" in a community based around their interest in coding, technology and STEM. The change in their confidence is evident to Ott in the way "they walk out with their shoulders back and five inches taller."

Girls Code Savannah attendees pose for a group photo during a camp this past winter. The STEM‐based educational coding program aims to increases young girls' interest in tech careers through free coding training.

Attempting to reverse a downward trend

While the mission of Girls Code Savannah may be personal for Ott, the challenge its program seeks to address is far-reaching.

According to the national nonprofit Girls Who Code, "In 1995, 37% of computer scientists were women. Today, it’s only 24%." The organization, partnering with Accenture, released the Cracking the Gender Code report, highlighting this issue. The report recommends a "fresh approach that could increase the number of women in computing to 3.9 million by 2025. That would lift their share from 24% to 39% of the computing workforce and generate $299 billion in additional cumulative earnings."

Ott was strategic in choosing to start with rising fifth graders up through rising ninth graders. Girls Who Code cites that the biggest drop off of girls in computer science occurs between the ages of 13 and 17. Ott does plan to expand the grade level offerings up through 12th so that students can return to further enhance their skills.

To meet those expansion goals, Ott is seeking more partnerships in the community. While the winter and summer camps require no technology components from the attendees because of the resources provided at Georgia Southern University's computer labs, students who attend the spring and fall Saturday courses are encouraged to bring their own laptops if they have them. A good bit of the students do not have their own. Ott tries to provide as many as she can through donations but needs more and welcomes individuals and businesses to donate if they are updating their technology. She can wipe the computers clean and then install a web browser and code editors for student use.

She is also in the process of launching an online platform that will allow past attendees access to continue coding "weekly instead of only four times a year." As far as the summer camps go, Ott says, "I often tell parents, drop off your child and we'll return to you a computer genius for free."

More details about the summer camp registration and additional coding programs can be found at girlscodesavannah.org.

