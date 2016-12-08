Give the gift of truly wireless earbuds that don’t make you look ridiculous

Our quest to find you the perfect gift for every friend and family member in your life continues, and today we’ve got something for that special gadget geek in your life. When we say “special,” we mean you really better like this person, because this gift isn’t cheap. It’s awesome though, and we guarantee your recipient is going to love it. It’s called Skybuds, and it’s a truly wireless earbuds solution — you know, kind of like Apple’s upcoming AirPods, but without the most ridiculous design that has ever been conceived by man. The Skybuds earbuds look great, they sound better than many rival offerings, they come with a carrying case that doubles as a portable charger, and they last for 4 straight hours of playback before needing to be recharged.

Here are some more key details:

Premium sound and industry-leading, reliable connectivity

4 hours of listening time per SKYBUD and 24 hours on-the-go battery life with sky dock

Digital microphone for calls

Ergonomic fit and sweat proof / water-resistant

Skybuds - Pearl (White): $249.99

Skybuds - Charcoal (Black): $189.50



Now, here’s the rub: they’re pretty pricey at $249.99, which is why we mentioned that this gift is only good for someone you really like. If you’re looking for a good set of truly wireless earbuds with a slightly lower price, check out the Samsung Gear IconX.

Samsung Gear IconX Cordfree Fitness Earbuds with Activity Tracker…: $147.96

Trending right now:

See the original version of this article on BGR.com