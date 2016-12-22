Give the gift of lightning-fast internet speeds this holiday season

If you’re still in search of the perfect last-minute Christmas or Hanukkah gift for someone special on your list and you really want to put a smile on his or her face, we’ve got just the thing. There isn’t a person in this country who would refuse faster home internet speeds, but there’s only so much you can do with Wi-Fi networks. What you might not know, however, is that you can enjoy lightning-fast Ethernet speeds in your home without having to install costly Ethernet ports.

Believe it or not, your home is already set up for wired internet — pick up the TP-Link AV500 2-port Powerline Starter Kit, plug one box into the wall near your router, and plug the other one into the wall near your computer. These incredible devices use your regular old wall outlets to deliver blazing-fast internet speeds, and there’s no complex installation required. If you can plug a charger into your wall outlet, you can “install” these powerline adapters.

Here are some highlights from the product page:

Expands your home network by establishing a Powerline connection with one TL-PA4010 and one TL-PA4020 adapter

300-meter range over electrical circuitry for better performance through walls and floors

Plug and Play with no configuration required

Speeds up to 500Mbps for seamless HD video streaming and online gaming

Two Fast Ethernet ports connect multiple devices like smart TVs, game consoles, and PCs to your network

Power Saving mode automatically reduces power consumption up to 85%

The theoretical maximum channel data transfer rate is derived from HomePlug AV2 specifications. Actual data transfer rate will vary from network environment including: distance, network traffic, noise on electrical wires, building material and construction, quality of electrical installation and other adverse conditiThe theoretical maximum channel data transfer rate is derived from HomePlug AV2 specifications.

Works over circuits on the same panel

And the best part? If you snag one today, it’ll still arrive in time for Christmas or Hanukkah.

TP-Link AV500 2-port Powerline Starter Kit, Up to 500Mbps (TL-PA4026 KIT): $41.99

Trending right now:

See the original version of this article on BGR.com