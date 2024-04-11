Giant reveals the highly adjustable and rowdier Trance X trail bike

Giant has launched the latest edition of its Trance X trail bike. Available in both alloy and carbon versions, the Trance X features a new frame that ups rear travel to 140mm and is loaded with geometry adjustments, new kinematics, and built-in storage.

For rowdier riders looking for the best trail bike for descending, there is the Trance X SX version which features a mullet setup (29 front and 27.5 rear wheel) and ups travel to 160mm front and 150mm rear, compared to the 150m/140mm of the Trance X.

Giant Trance X Advanced 1 being ridden on a rocky trail

The Trance X bikes still feature Giant's proven Maestro suspension system although the leverage ratio is more progressive for a softer initial stroke and the anti-rise and anti-squat have been tweaked to better manage suspension action under braking and pedaling.

While the outgoing model featured a flip-chip in the upper rocker, the new Trance X adds even more adjustability for the rider. There's a three-position flip-chip that affects head tube (65.1-degree high, 64.8 mid, and 64.4 low) and seat tube (77.5-degree high, 77.2 mid, and 76.8 low) angles, and bottom bracket height (increments of 5mm), as well compensating for different rear wheel sizes. From high to low, the flip-chip lowers the bottom bracket and slackens the head and seat tube angle.

Giant Trance X Advanced 1 three point flip chip detail

There is a second "flip-chip" in the headset, which offers three positions to fine-tune reach. The reach changes by 4mm between each position with the long position also offering a “corrected” rider positioning for 29/27.5 mullet wheel configuration. On a medium Trance X, the reach is quoted at 460mm +/- 4mm.

The standard Trance X comes stock with 29in wheels front and rear and can be converted to a mullet wheel setup, however, the Trance X Advanced SX and the Trance X SX are 29.27.5 specific.

The Trance X SX bikes have a slacker 63.5-degree head angle and a shorter reach number, measuring 447mm for a medium in the mid position.

Finally, on both carbon and alloy Trance X and SX models, there is a new integrated frame storage inside the down tube for storing tools, snacks, and other essentials. Mounts below the top tube offer an additional option for storage as well.

Liv Intrigue X Advanced 1 three point flip chip detail

Liz Intrigue X

Not to miss out on the action, Liv has also released its Intrigue X. You get the same 140mm Maestro suspension, offset reach adjustable headset, and a 3-position flip-chip.

There is no SX version, instead, the mullet wheel setup is used to offer a wider range of bike sizes, ranging from XS to L with 29/27.5 wheels and M to L with 29er front and rear.

Giant Trance X Advanced 1 being ridden down a rock slab

Updated TRX and TRA wheels

Along with the new Trance X and Intrigue X, Giant has released updates to its TRX and TRA mountain bike wheelsets.

The new wheels feature a 30mm inner rim diameter but are now reinforced with wider 5mm sidewalls. Giant says that by widening the sidewalls you no longer need to run inserts as the 'Wide Guard Technology' gives better puncture and impact protection at low tire pressures.

The TRX HE hub has been updated too and now features an oversized drive-side hub body bearing, axle, and ring nut combined with enlarged pawls on a 72-tooth driver.

There is also an E-optimized rear hub with a strengthened steel axle and driver body to handle the extra torque load of an e-MTB.

The TRX wheels weigh a claimed 1,846g (29in), 1,809g (29in/27.5in) without tape/valve, and the alloy TRA weighs 1,947g (29in), 1,914g (29in/27.5in) XD without tape/valve. The TRX, E-TRX, TRA, and E-TRA all have a two-year warranty and are compatible with Shimano HG / MS, and SRAM XD freehubs.

Giant Trance X alloy model

Pricing and specifications

The Giant Trance X range features eight bikes, including four carbon Trance X Advanced models and Trance X Advanced SX, two alloy Trance X, and Trance X SX. The Trance X Advanced is available as a frameset too. There are six price points for the Liv Intrigue X, made up of two alloy and four carbon builds.

Not all builds will be available in all countries, with pricing starting at $3,700 for the Trance X 1 and $3,899 CAD / £3,299 for the Trance X2. The Trance X Advanced will retail from $7,000 / £5,999 for the Trance X Advanced 1 and $5,899 CAD for the Trance X Advanced 2.

For more details, head over to Giant-bicycles.com.