Get four super-bright outdoor solar lights for just $5 each — that's almost 60% off
Sure, Daylight Savings Time and the change of season have brightened up our lives (in more ways than one), but it still pays to have solid outdoor lighting — especially in the furthermost reaches of your yard. But that doesn't mean you have to install expensive wired lights to put a shine on things. Aootek Solar Motion Sensor Lights will bring the expansive illuminaiton you need with no hardwiring required, and they're on sale right now at Amazon.
These lights are entirely powered by the sun and shine a beam over a wide area. They're also waterproof and can detect movement up to 26 feet away.
💰 Why is this a good deal?
The existing discount plus an on-page coupon drops the price of these to just $5 each, just about the lowest price we've ever seen. It's an incredibly good value, especially when you consider that even the next-lowest priced solar lights on Amazon are $8 each, and the prices only go up from there.
🤔 Why do I need this?
These are ideal for spaces where you might need light, but not all the time, like a particularly dark or shadowy side of the house. As for how you use them, well, there are three options. You can set them to: automatically turn on as darkness falls and stay on till sunrise; activate only when they detect motion; or stay on all night but automatically brighten upon detecting motion. (That last one is a great choice for outside steps!)
Their motion-detection is pretty sensitive, too, able to pick up movement across a 120-degree angle. It's designed for use outdoors, so you don't have to worry about the lights getting wet or even too hot from sun exposure. After all, to these lights, all that sunlight is kind of like an energy drink.
Adding these lights to your home can give you added security, but they're also great for everyday safety and convenience. To put it another way: No one likes fumbling around for their keys in the dark ... or falling down the front steps.
💬 What reviewers say
More than 31,000 people have posted five-star reviews for these solar lights. If that's not a testament to their excellence, we don't know what is.
👍 Pros
"I installed a bunch of these along my deck to do a better job of illuminating a pathway in my garden, and they work great. It feels so luxurious to be able to walk outside at night and have lights just automatically follow me as I go," said one (green) thumbs-up.
Another homeowner wrote, "These lights are very bright. I installed them in my driveway on the entrance poles and they work great. I used setting 2, which they stay on, and when motion activated they become brighter, way brighter."
And if you're worried about disturbing the neighborhood, you can breathe easy. "Bright enough to see the yard, but not so bright that it bugs the neighbors."
👎 Cons
"Only downside is that the switch to change modes is on the back of the light, so you have to be careful how you hang it," shared one fan.
Even in cloudy weather, these lights can soak up enough power to provide you with illumination when you need it.
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
Looking for more great Amazon tech deals? Check these out:
Headphones and earbuds
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)$89$129Save $40
JBL Wireless Headphones$40$50Save $10
Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)$190$249Save $59
TVs and home entertainment
Insignia 24-Inch Fire TV$70$90Save $20
Vizio 40-Inch Smart TV$148$230Save $82
Amazon 50-Inch Fire TV$330$450Save $120
Tablets and tech
Otvoc 16-Inch Laptop$390$1,299Save $909
Qinlianf 5-Outlet Extender$10$20Save $10
Apple iPad (9th Generation)$249$329Save $80
Jejill Portable Charger$14$60Save $46 with coupon
Apple AirTag$24$29Save $5