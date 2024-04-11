Get four super-bright outdoor solar lights for just $5 each — that's almost 60% off

Sure, Daylight Savings Time and the change of season have brightened up our lives (in more ways than one), but it still pays to have solid outdoor lighting — especially in the furthermost reaches of your yard. But that doesn't mean you have to install expensive wired lights to put a shine on things. Aootek Solar Motion Sensor Lights will bring the expansive illuminaiton you need with no hardwiring required, and they're on sale right now at Amazon.

💰 Why is this a good deal?

The existing discount plus an on-page coupon drops the price of these to just $5 each, just about the lowest price we've ever seen. It's an incredibly good value, especially when you consider that even the next-lowest priced solar lights on Amazon are $8 each, and the prices only go up from there.

🤔 Why do I need this?

These are ideal for spaces where you might need light, but not all the time, like a particularly dark or shadowy side of the house. As for how you use them, well, there are three options. You can set them to: automatically turn on as darkness falls and stay on till sunrise; activate only when they detect motion; or stay on all night but automatically brighten upon detecting motion. (That last one is a great choice for outside steps!)

Their motion-detection is pretty sensitive, too, able to pick up movement across a 120-degree angle. It's designed for use outdoors, so you don't have to worry about the lights getting wet or even too hot from sun exposure. After all, to these lights, all that sunlight is kind of like an energy drink.

Adding these lights to your home can give you added security, but they're also great for everyday safety and convenience. To put it another way: No one likes fumbling around for their keys in the dark ... or falling down the front steps.

Excuse the rather Gothic illustration — the point is, no matter how wuthering the heights of your neighborhood, these Aooteks will stand up to all the wind and rain nature can throw at them. (Amazon)

💬 What reviewers say

More than 31,000 people have posted five-star reviews for these solar lights. If that's not a testament to their excellence, we don't know what is.

👍 Pros

"I installed a bunch of these along my deck to do a better job of illuminating a pathway in my garden, and they work great. It feels so luxurious to be able to walk outside at night and have lights just automatically follow me as I go," said one (green) thumbs-up.

Another homeowner wrote, "These lights are very bright. I installed them in my driveway on the entrance poles and they work great. I used setting 2, which they stay on, and when motion activated they become brighter, way brighter."

And if you're worried about disturbing the neighborhood, you can breathe easy. "Bright enough to see the yard, but not so bright that it bugs the neighbors."

👎 Cons

"Only downside is that the switch to change modes is on the back of the light, so you have to be careful how you hang it," shared one fan.

