Germany's Nordex to supply turbines for EDF projects in South Africa

The lettering Nordex stands out against dark clouds on the roof of the rotor blade factory of the company Nordex in Rostock. Daniel Reinhardt/dpa

German wind turbine manufacturer Nordex says it has received an order to supply 50 wind turbines for two wind energy projects in South Africa.

The order came from EDF Renewables South Africa, a subsidiary of the French energy giant.

The financial terms of the transaction are not known.

Nordex will supply 50 N163/5.X turbines with a total capacity of 295 MW and provide turbine maintenance for a period of 20 years, the firm said.

The two wind farms are being built on the border of the Eastern Cape and Northern Cape provinces. Each wind farm will comprise 25 turbines with a total capacity of 147.5 MW on each farm.