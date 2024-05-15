Germany's Deutsche Bahn plans use of transparent noise barriers

A sign with the Deutsche Bahn (DB) logo lights up at Bremen Central Station. Germany's state-owned railway operator Deutsche Bahn plans to use transparent noise barriers in cities and on scenic routes in future. Sina Schuldt/dpa

Germany's state-owned railway operator Deutsche Bahn plans to use transparent noise barriers in cities and on scenic routes in future.

Passengers will be able to enjoy a view of the countryside with the transparent plastic wall elements, while residents will no longer have to live with grey walls on their doorstep, Deutsche Bahn said on Wednesday while announcing the new plans.

The company presented a corresponding model at the Greentech Festival technology trade fair in Berlin. The first barriers are to be set up along the new S4 suburban railway line in Hamburg this year, the company said.

The transparent walls insulate up to 37 decibels of noise caused by passing trains. They are therefore "highly absorbent" and suitable for widespread use along railway lines, according to the company.

"With the transparent noise barrier, local authorities no longer have to choose between appearance and functionality," said Berthold Huber, member of the executive board for rail infrastructure.

The extent to which the new walls will be used initially remained unclear. Existing conventional noise barriers are not expected to be replaced for the time being.

The transparent walls are more expensive due to their more complex production. According to Deutsche Bahn, however, higher acceptance rates should lead to faster planning approval procedures, which in turn could save costs.

The noise barriers were developed by the Italian company Phononic Vibes and the Bahnbau Group, a subsidiary of Deutsche Bahn.