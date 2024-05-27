Germany, Baltic States back new digital agenda for EU

German Minister of Transport and Digital Affairs Volker Wissing attends the weekly cabinet meeting in the Federal Chancellery. Germany and the Baltic States plan to campaign for the European Union to pursue a new digital agenda, and recently presented a list of demands. Michael Kappeler/dpa

Germany and the Baltic States plan to campaign for the European Union to pursue a new digital agenda, and recently presented a list of demands.

The countries want the next European Commission, which will be formed after the upcoming European Parliament elections in June, to tackle the agenda.

German Transport Minister Volker Wissing said on Monday in Berlin that the goal is to create less state intervention and more freedom for European companies.

According to Wissing, the "innovation club" should reduce unnecessary reporting obligations, increase data availability and promote common standards in the EU.

Regulators and government officials should concentrate on core tasks such as investment and competition-friendly framework conditions for broadband expansion, Wissing said.

Wissing made his comments following a digital meeting with counterparts from Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia.

Wissing said that the club was also open to other EU countries.

Lithuanian Minister of Economy and Innovation Aušrinė Armonaitė explained that the aim was to make the EU a leading global digital location and boost the competitiveness of the EU's tech sector.