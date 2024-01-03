Generative AI's wild 2023

Kenneth Li
·4 min read
Generative AI's wild 2023
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Kenneth Li

(Reuters) - ChatGPT was well on its way to becoming a household name even before 2023 kicked off.

Just weeks after the Nov. 30 launch of the generative artificial intelligence-powered chatbot, OpenAI, the non-profit behind ChatGPT, was projected to rake in as much as $1 billion in revenue in 2024, sources told Reuters at the time.

The so-called large language model's ability to turn prompts into poetry, song, and high school essays enchanted 100 million users within two months, accomplishing what took Facebook four and a half years and Twitter five in becoming the fastest growing consumer app ever.

Sometimes, the answers were wrong, despite being delivered with conviction. This happened often enough that “hallucinate,” in the sense of AI producing wrong information, was selected as Dictionary.com’s word of the year, owing to the technology’s deep impressions on society.

Such mistakes did not sap the euphoria or stop the existential dread this new technology inspired. Investors, led by Microsoft's multibillion dollar bet on OpenAI, injected $27 billion into generative AI startups in 2023, according to Pitchbook. The battle for AI supremacy, stewing in the background between big tech firms for years, was suddenly in focus with Alphabet, Meta and Amazon.com all announcing new milestones.

By March, thousands of scientists and AI experts, including Elon Musk, signed an open letter demanding a pause to training more powerful systems to study their impact on, and potential danger to, humanity. The move drew parallels to “Oppenheimer,” Christopher Nolan’s box office hit about the titular atomic bomb maker’s warnings that the relentless pursuit of progress could lead to human extinction.

“This is an existential risk," said one of the "godfathers of AI," Geoffrey Hinton, who quit Alphabet in May. "It’s close enough that we ought to be working very hard right now, and putting a lot of resources into figuring out what we can do about it.”

WHY IT MATTERS

Consultancy PwC estimated AI-related economic impact could reach $15.7 trillion globally by 2030, nearly the gross domestic output of China.

Powering this growth optimism is the fact that nearly every industry from finance and legal to manufacturing and entertainment have embraced AI as part of its foreseeable strategy.

The winners and losers in the AI era are only just emerging. As in other eras, beneficiaries will likely be drawn along socio-economic lines. Civil rights advocates have raised concerns over potential bias in AI in fields such as recruitment, while labor unions have warned of deep disruptions to employment as AI threatens to reduce or eliminate some jobs including writing computer code and drafting entertainment content.

Chipmaker Nvidia, whose graphics processors are the hottest commodity in the global AI race, has emerged as a big early winner, with its market capitalization soaring into the trillion dollar club alongside Apple and Alphabet.

In the final months of the year, another winner appeared unexpectedly out of turmoil. In November, the board of OpenAI fired CEO Sam Altman for “not being consistently candid with them,” according to its terse statement.

In the absence of explanation, the spectacle became a referendum over AI evangelism, represented on the one hand by Altman’s push to commercialize AI, versus skeptics and doomsayers who sought a slower and more careful approach.

The optimists - and Altman - won. The ousted CEO was restored just days later, thanks in no small part to OpenAI employees who threatened a mass exodus without him at the helm.

In explaining what brought the company to the brink, Altman said people were fretting over the high stakes of developing AI that could surpass human intelligence. "I think that all exploded,” he said at a New York event in December.

Some OpenAI researchers had warned of a new AI breakthrough ahead of Altman's ouster, through a top-secret model called Q* (pronounced Q-Star), Reuters reported in November.

WHAT DOES IT MEAN FOR 2024?

One question provoked by the OpenAI saga: will the future of AI and its societal impact continue to be deliberated behind closed doors, by a privileged few in Silicon Valley?

Regulators led by the EU are determined to play a lead role in 2024 with a comprehensive plan to establish guardrails for the technology in the form of the EU AI Act. The details of the draft are due to be disclosed in the coming weeks.

These rules, and others being drafted in the U.K. and U.S., come as the world heads into the biggest election year in history, raising concern about AI-generated misinformation targeting voters. In 2023 alone, NewsGuard, a company which established a ratings system for news and information websites, tracked 614 “unreliable” AI-generated sites in 15 languages from English to Arabic and Chinese.

Good or bad, expect AI, which has already been conscripted to make campaign calls in the U.S., to play an outsize role in many of the elections taking place this year.

(Reporting by Kenneth Li in New York; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

Recommended Stories

  • OpenAI moves to shrink regulatory risk in EU around data privacy

    While most of Europe was still knuckle deep in the holiday chocolate selection box late last month, ChatGPT maker OpenAI was busy firing out an email with details of an incoming update to its terms that looks intended to shrink its regulatory risk in the European Union. The AI giant's technology has come under early scrutiny in the region over ChatGPT's impact on people's privacy -- with a number of open investigations into data protection concerns linked to how the chatbot processes people's information and the data it can generate about individuals, including from watchdogs in Italy and Poland. "We have changed the OpenAI entity that provides services such as ChatGPT to EEA and Swiss residents to our Irish entity, OpenAI Ireland Limited," OpenAI wrote in an email to users sent on December 28.

  • Square Enix plans 'aggressive' use of AI to create new forms of content

    Generative AI provoked a lot of discussion last year around images, text and video, but it may soon feature in games as well.

  • Microsoft's Copilot AI chatbot app arrives on iOS

    Microsoft also releases a Copilot app for iPhones and iPads, days after rolling out an Android version.

  • The New York Times wants OpenAI and Microsoft to pay for training data

    The New York Times is suing OpenAI and its close collaborator (and investor), Microsoft, for allegedly violating copyright law by training generative AI models on Times' content. In the lawsuit, filed in the Federal District Court in Manhattan, The Times contends that millions of its articles were used to train AI models, including those underpinning OpenAI's ultra-popular ChatGPT and Microsoft's Copilot, without its consent. The Times is calling for OpenAI and Microsoft to "destroy" models and training data containing the offending material and to be held responsible for "billions of dollars in statutory and actual damages" related to the "unlawful copying and use of The Times’s uniquely valuable works."

  • The biggest tech stories to watch in 2024

    These are some of the biggest tech stories that you'll be talking about in 2024.

  • The New York Times is suing OpenAI and Microsoft for copyright infringement

    The New York Times is suing OpenAI and Microsoft for copyright infringement for using published news articles to train its artificial intelligence chatbots.

  • Apple is reportedly looking to team up with news publishers to train its AI

    Apple has reportedly started negotiating with major publishers and news organizations to ask for permission to use their content to train the generative AI system it's developing.

  • ChatGPT: Everything you need to know about the AI-powered chatbot

    ChatGPT, OpenAI’s text-generating AI chatbot, has taken the world by storm. New research from Stanford University shows that the popularization of chatbots like ChatGPT have not caused an increase in cheating across U.S. high schools.

  • Snapchat+ subscribers can now use AI to generate or extend images within the app

    Snapchat+ subscribers can now use AI to extend images — or "zoom out" — at the click of a button.

  • AI: A crazy year in review

    If there was one major story that took over 2023 it was AI. Here are some of the biggest events of the year of the AI explosion.

  • System of intelligence — generative AI at the app layer

    Generative AI is a paradigm shift in technology, and it will spur a massive shift in enterprise spend over the next decade and beyond. Transformations of this magnitude can feel rapid on the surface, especially when they make a huge splash like generative AI has in recent months, but it’s a steep and steady climb to permeate the layers of the enterprise technology stack. Long before generative AI, enterprise applications began to deliver more consumer-like experiences by improving UIs and introducing interactive elements that would engage everyday users and accelerate workflow.

  • OpenAI will pay to train its models on Business Insider and Politico articles

    Striking deals with AI companies could provide a brand new revenue source for publishers who are currently going through the worst year for the media business in decades.

  • Meta's AI image generator is available as a standalone website

    Meta has launched a standalone version of its image generator as it tests dozens of new generative AI features across Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp. The image generator, called Imagine, was first previewed at the company’s Connect event in November and has been available as part of Meta’s AI chatbot.

  • AI invades 'word of the year' lists at Oxford, Cambridge and Merriam-Webster

    Few would disagree that 2023 was, in the world of technology at least, dominated by artificial intelligence. The dictionaries have taken note in their "word of the year" lists, and notably all the AI-related words they highlight are, in fact, existing words that have been appropriated and regurgitated with new meanings. Cambridge's word is "hallucinate," which is of course the habit of generative AI models like ChatGPT to invent anything from dates to entire people rather than admit it doesn't know.

  • Microsoft's Seeing AI app for low-vision and blind users comes to Android

    Microsoft's Seeing AI app, which is designed to help blind and low-vision folks understand more of the world around them. is finally available on Android.

  • The risk of an overpromising and underdelivering Fed

    Apollo chief economist Torsten Slok sees a real possibility that Jerome Powell and the Fed will push back their rate cuts — and readjust the projections back to "higher for longer."

  • 2024 Genesis G90 Review: Among the best in full-size luxury

    The 2024 Genesis G90 full-size sedan might cost less than its German competitors, but it drives like a dream, is full of great tech and looks good, too.

  • Tesla says it delivered a record 1.8 million EVs in 2023

    Tesla has unveiled its EV delivery and production figures for 2023, and the company had another banner year — but has Chinese rival BYD close behind.

  • Georgia TE Brock Bowers declares for 2024 NFL Draft

    Bowers should be a top-15 pick.

  • The 10 things we care most about from the 2023 fantasy season + Justin Fields future

    For many the 2023 fantasy football season is in the books. While there's plenty of exciting games to talk about in Week 18- which we will do in full later in the week - Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens reveal the 5 things they care most about from this fantasy football season. Secret list style so you know it's fun.