Gateway Bronco Recasts the Vintage Ford Favorite as a Luxury Icon

Just off Route 66 in the heartland is a boutique breathing new life into vintage Ford Broncos. At its 60,000-square-foot factory in Hamel, Illinois, Gateway Bronco reimagines its namesake with a modern twist, creating the world’s highest-quality Bronco SUVs for a discerning clientele.

The company holds nearly a dozen patents for restoring the boxy classic, hewing to its original design while adding modern safety and technology, such as antilock brakes, independent suspension, premium audio, and infotainment systems with Apple CarPlay—all topped with Gateway Bronco’s impeccable craftsmanship. The look recalls the candy-colored Broncos of yore, built for cruising the Pacific Coast Highway or off-roading in Moab, Utah.

The boutique takes the two-door body of a Bronco built during the nameplate’s original production run between 1966 and 1977, and maintains its classic shape while updating its drivetrain and technology for safer, reliable performance. In their second lives, these Broncos come with high-tech updates such as a backup camera and a patented automatic soft top that collapses behind the tailgate with the push of a button.

Built for reliability and rugged luxury, each bespoke Bronco from the Illinois shop has its own story. Gateway provides clients the chance to create the Bronco of their dreams from scratch, whether gifting one to a spouse on Christmas morning, driving cross-country to deliver your kid to college, or passing it down to future generations to create their own stories. From cross-country road trips to coastal joy rides, these custom Ford Broncos are made for memorable adventures that give rise to multigenerational family legacies.

Gateway offers three levels of build: Fuelie, Coyote, and LUXE-GT Editions. Each comes with a range of custom options, including paint-to-sample, leather-to-sample, multiple wheel options, and many more premium items. Starting at $325,000, the shop can also build custom four-door Broncos. The six-seat resto-mod comes with a 5.0-liter Coyote V8 engine, a 10-speed automatic transmission, Apple CarPlay, and zoned air-conditioning.

The 60,000-square-foot Illinois facility is vertically integrated, from metal fabrication through final assembly. Gateway Bronco even acquired a powder coating company to provide the ultimate in rustproofing on frames, differentials, and suspensions. All the work is done in-house, where the cars pass more than 560 inspections and come with industry-leading warranties of up to seven years.

The design process becomes a journey, described by many clients as an enjoyable process on par with designing a boat or a home with an architect. At the start of the journey, each client receives an experience kit that allows them to physically explore and match paint, leather, and wood samples at their convenience. Clients then participate in multiple design reviews, fine-tuning every small detail using a state-of-the-art design configurator as well as professional design renderings for the truly custom items.

The hands-on approach ensures that the final product is a true reflection of the client’s vision, according to Gateway Bronco Founder and CEO Seth Burgett.

The shop has in many ways reawakened these legends, whether featuring treated barn wood for the backseat floor or integrating interior cloth from an original Bronco. Clients can also match the interior thread color to exterior paint color or create their own custom color. One client customized his Bronco for University of Florida tailgates, featuring Gator colors and an AC plug in the rear to power his drink mixers. Burgett says the crowning detail is a set of alligator heads for the twin-stick 4WD engagement.

“At Gateway Bronco, we believe that every vehicle should be a reflection of its owner’s unique style and personality,” Burgett says.“That’s why we take a consumer-centric approach to design, working closely with our clients to customize every element, from the carpet and leather upholstery to the soft top and roll bar. The result is a cohesive and thoughtfully curated masterpiece that is as individual as its owner.”

