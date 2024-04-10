This Garmin GPS running watch is 38% off right now

Avid runners need a dedicated running watch over a regular smartwatch. Among the many smartwatch deals going on right now, there’s a huge discount on the Garmin Forerunner 745 running watch and it’s perfect for helping you achieve new PBs. Over at Woot, you can buy the Garmin Forerunner 745 for $150 so you’re paying just $250 instead of $400. A great watch for an active lifestyle, here’s what you need to know about it before you buy.

Buy Now

Why you should buy the Garmin Forerunner 745

All the best Garmin watches are designed to make it easier to track your runs, walks, swims, and other forms of exercise without having to worry about battery life. The Garmin Forerunner 745 and other Garmin watches differ from the best smartwatches because they tend to look a little less stylish while being packed with functionality.

The Garmin Forerunner 745 uses multiple satellite systems to accurately track whatever you’re doing. It has preloaded activity profiles for running, triathlons, cycling, pool swimming, track running, and many other forms of exercise. Each day, you’ll get on-device run and cycling daily workout suggestions to guide you towards your goal. These are based on your current training load along with your VO2 max so they’re tailored to your abilities and energy levels.

There’s additional training guidance by syncing structured indoor and outdoor workouts to your device from Garmin Connect and other apps, while you can easily analyze all your data to find out more about how you’re performing. The Garmin Forerunner 745 offers up to one week of battery life in smartwatch mode with that changing to 30 hours in UltraTrac mode or dipping to six hours where GPS mode is activated with music playing. The latter should get you through a marathon just fine.

Talking of music, the Garmin Forerunner 745 syncs well with music streaming services including Amazon Music, Deezer, and Spotify, among others, so you can store up to 500 songs on your wrist providing you have relevant subscriptions to such music streaming services. There’s also Garmin Pay support for contactless payment so you can rush out for a run without needing to remember your wallet.

It all comes together to mean the Garmin Forerunner 745 is a much loved smartwatch for active tech fans. It usually costs $400 but right now, you can buy it from Woot for $250. The $150 saving only lasts for a few more days or until it sells out, so you don’t have long left. Check it out now before you miss out.

Buy Now