Galaxy S8 will supposedly steal another big feature from the iPhone 7

The Galaxy S8 will be Samsung’s next flagship handset, a device expected to feature a major redesign. Samsung is going for an all-screen Galaxy S8 design in 2017, in line with what Apple is supposedly doing with the iPhone 8 next year. The phone will lack a physical home button and it’s expected to come in two sizes, including a phablet version that will likely feature a dual lens rear camera… just like the iPhone 7 Plus. Samsung is also tipped to equip the phone with a pressure sensitive display…. just like the iPhone 7.

Now, a new report supposedly lists some of the specs coming to the Galaxy S8, suggesting Samsung is not done taking inspiration from Apple.

DEAL ALERT: The best Black Friday sale of the year is happening right now!

Dutch site TechTastic found rumblings on Weibo concerning the Galaxy S8’s storage. Apparently, the phone will come in a 256GB version, which marks a stark departure from last year’s Galaxy S7. Samsung 2016 flagship handset only had 32GB of built-in storage, and then it featured a microSD slot that supported up to 256GB of additional storage. Comparatively, the iPhone 7 is available in three storage options, including 32GB, 128GB and 256GB.

It’s not clear at this time whether the microSD slot will still be included in the Galaxy S8, or how much storage the cheapest model will pack. TechTastic also notes that the phone is rumored to have 6GB of RAM, a significant increase compared to Samsung’s 2016 flagship smartphones.

When it comes to processors, the Galaxy S8 is expected to come in two versions, sporting either Samsung’s latest Exynos chipset or Qualcomm’s newly announced Snapdragon 835 CPU. Other rumored specs include faster wireless charging, an iris scanner, and a new virtual assistant to rival Siri and Google Assistant.

Trending right now:

See the original version of this article on BGR.com