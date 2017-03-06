Galaxy S8 shown off in new leaked hands-on video

Samsung will unveil its hotly anticipated new Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ flagship phones during a big press conference in New York City on March 29th, and the phones are expected to be released less than one month later on April 21st. Of course, we’ll already know everything there is to know about the company’s next-generation flagship phones long before either of those dates actually arrive. A long string of rumors and leaks led up to last Wednesday, when BGR exclusively gave the world its best look yet at the Galaxy S8 — since Samsung didn’t want to unveil the hot new phone during MWC 2017, we figured we would take care of the Galaxy S8 unveiling instead.

That exclusive leak might be the biggest one so far, but it’s certainly not the last. Galaxy S8 leaks will continue to flow right up until Samsung unveils the new phone later this month, and now we have a new leak to toss onto the ever-expanding pile.





Don't Miss: There’s a way to get your hands on a Nintendo Switch right away, and no one knows about it

A YouTube user by the name of “505nick aka DkDn” posted a video this past weekend of what appears to be a genuine pre-release Galaxy S8. The phone looks exactly like everything we’ve seen in leaks we’ve seen so far. In fact, the person who posted the video didn’t even bother to obscure what appear to be identification stickers placed on the back of pre-release devices so that Samsung can track them. In other words, someone showed up to work at Samsung on Monday morning in a whole lot of trouble.

The video itself is only 5 seconds long, but that’s more than enough time to give us an idea of exactly how the phone fits in the hand. Despite the huge 5.8-inch Super AMOLED display on the Galaxy S8, it still appears to be quite comfortable to use thanks to a nearly all-screen design with no side bezels and barely any bezels above and below the display. There’s not much else to note that we haven’t already seen in previous leaks, but it’s still a worthwhile watch considering this very well may be the hottest Android phone of 2017.

The full video is embedded below, and check out our earlier Galaxy S8 exclusive for everything you need to know about the phone’s specs.

Trending right now:

See the original version of this article on BGR.com