This Galaxy S8 rumor could be very bad news for Android fans

The main battle in the smartphone market will be fought between the Galaxy S8 and the iPhone 8 this year. The two flagship handsets will have various things in common including higher price tags than you might expect. After reports from a few weeks ago said the Galaxy S8 will be more expensive than the Galaxy S7, suggesting the phone might be more expensive than Apple’s cheapest next-gen iPhone, a separate report came out saying that Apple’s redesigned iPhone 8 will be priced north of $1,000 (though the iPhone 7s is still expected to start at $649). But now, a new rumor indicates that the Galaxy S8 might actually manage to top Apple’s price for the iPhone 8, albeit barely.





Samsung isn’t expected to announce pricing and launch details for the Galaxy S8 until late March. But SamMobile got wind of a what appears to be the price of the Galaxy S8 in Ukraine from a leaked database screenshot that was shared on Twitter, and then promptly deleted.

According to the image above, the Galaxy S8 (SM-G950) and the Galaxy S8 Plus (SM-G955) will launch in black, gold and Orchid Gray. The phones will seemingly cost $950 and $1,050, respectively, when converted in US dollars.

There’s no way to verify these details for the time being, but if accurate, this new leak indicates that Samsung’s next phone will indeed be more expensive than last year’s Galaxy S7. The phone might cost at least $100 more than its predecessor. But will it be cheaper than the iPhone 8, which is supposed to go on sale in mid-September?

Samsung charges about as much as Apple does for a brand new flagship handset, although the pricing structure isn’t exactly the same since the companies have different practices when it comes to storage capacities.

