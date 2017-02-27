With Galaxy S8 release imminent, new Samsung ads promise its phones won’t explode anymore

Remember that time a Samsung smartphone exploded and burned a man’s house down? Or how about that time a Samsung phone exploded and set someone’s Jeep on fire? There are plenty more stories where those came from, and these incidents ultimate forced Samsung to issue the biggest global recall that the cell phone industry has ever seen. Samsung’s defective battery design made its Galaxy Note 7 smartphones unsafe to use, and it had to cancel the device completely in order to limit its liability and keep its customers safe from detonating phones. Now, with the release of the next-generation Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ fast approaching, Samsung has released a series of new ads in which the company wants to make it as clear as possible that its upcoming new phones aren’t going to burn your house down or engulf your car in flames.





Samsung’s upcoming new Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ were undoubtedly the elephant in the room in each of the big press conferences at this year’s Mobile World Congress trade show in Barcelona, Spain. Samsung won’t unveil them until March 29th, but they overshadowed every single smartphone announced at MWC 2017 because they’re expected to be so impressive.

And if you’ve seen the leaked hands-on Galaxy S8 videos from earlier today, you know that these phones appear to live up to the hype.

The big question, of course, is whether or not consumers will trust Samsung’s new smartphones in lieu of the Note 7 debacle. Several surveys have suggested that Samsung’s smartphone brand took a hit from all that negative press, and there’s even some indication that people are afraid other Samsung phones will go up in flames.

With its new ads that premiered during the Academy Awards on Sunday night, Samsung is looking to convince consumers that there’s nothing to worry about moving forward. These new ads didn’t exactly stir up as much buzz as Ellen’s Samsung-sponsored Oscars selfie, but they’re the first step in what may be a long process of rebuilding trust.

You’ll find all three of Samsung’s new spots embedded below.

