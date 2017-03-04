The Galaxy S8 will have an ‘Infinity Display’

One of the new smartphone trends this year is going to be bigger screens. Well, that was true for previous years as well, but this time around handset makers are selling handsets that feature larger screens but smaller overall footprints.

LG, a company that’s been heading in that direction for a few years, was the first to introduce a brand new device that features a large display in a rather compact body. Unveiled at Mobile World Congress in Spain, the LG G6 features a “FullVision” screen that also introduces a new 18:9 screen ratio. But LG will not be the only company pursuing all-screen designs this year. The Galaxy S8 and iPhone 8 coming later this year are also expected to have large displays that occupy the most part of the phone’s front side.





A few days ago Samsung announced that the Galaxy S8 will be unveiled on March 29th, but we already know everything there is to know about the phone — in fact, we’ve all now seen the phone following a recent BGR exclusive. Now, thanks to a new trademark filing, we know what the phone’s large display will be called.

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard about the “Infinity Display” coming to new Samsung phones, but the documentation seems to confirm that Samsung will indeed use this new marketing term to describe big bezel-free smartphone displays. The trademark will mostly cover mobile devices, the USPTO listing reveals. But it may also be used on other Samsung products like TVs that might feature similar display characteristics.

We already know what to expect from the Galaxy S8’s screen design. Earlier this week, an official marketing render of the phone was leaked, and BGR showed you exclusive photos of a Galaxy S8 out in the wild. On top of that, accessory makers have displayed Galaxy S8 screen protectors at MWC that match the previous leaks.

