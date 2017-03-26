Galaxy S7 Just Hit Lowest Price Yet

The Galaxy S8 is almost here, and you know what that means. The deals are starting to roll in for the Galaxy S7, which is still a great smartphone pick.

The Galaxy S7 is still an awesome Android phone. Credit: Sam Rutherford

The Galaxy S7 still has the best camera in its class, thanks to dual-pixel technology, a sharp and colorful 5.1-inch AMOLED display and fast performance. And now you can scoop one up for $200 off or more.

Amazon is selling an unlocked version of the Galaxy S7 for just $444.99, while the original cost $649. This 32GB model is fully compatible with both AT&T and T-Mobile, though if you need 3G data AT&T is the better bet.

Meanwhile, if you don't mind opting for a refurbished model, eBay is selling the Galaxy S7 for just $299. That's less than half the original price. Plus, as Android Headlines reports, you can knock another $50 off if you use the coupon codeC20SPRING. It also comes with free shipping.

This eBay Galaxy S7 supports Verizon's network and comes with a new OEM charger, as well as 32GB of storage.

Overall, these are both compelling deals if you want a great Android flagship phone and don't feel like paying flagship prices.

