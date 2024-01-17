Galaxy S24, AI launch event: How to watch Samsung's 'Galaxy Unpacked 2024'

A worker waters the flower garden next to the logo of Samsung Electronics at the company's headquarters in Suwon, South Korea, on June 13, 2023.

Artificial intelligence is set to be a cornerstone of Samsung's "Galaxy Unpacked 2024" launch event on Wednesday.

The company says the event, focused on the release of "Galaxy AI," will usher in "the next era of mobile technology."

Details about "Galaxy AI" have been scant but the company describe it as, "a comprehensive mobile AI experience." The company released a generative AI called Gauss in November.

The event is likely to see the debut of the Galaxy S24 phone line from Samsung, which will likely include Galaxy AI. The release comes at a critical moment as the International Data Corporation said that Apple shipped more phones than Samsung in 2023.

Here's what to know about Samsung's "Galaxy Unpacked" event.

When is the "Galaxy Unpacked" event?

The "Galaxy Unpacked" event begins at 10 a.m. PT, 1 p.m. ET

How to stream "Galaxy Unpacked"

"Galaxy Unpacked" will be streamed live on Samsung.com, Samsung Newsroom, and Samsung’s YouTube channel.

What's expected in the Galaxy S24

The Galaxy S24 is expected to have three models, the S24, S24 Plus and S24 Ultra, according to CNET.

CNET also reported that the S24 will run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and see small changes to the zoom quality of the camera. The site also said that the S24 and S24 Plus could see improvements in battery life.

It is also possible that the S24 Ultra will have a titanium frame similar to the Apple iPhone 15 Pro, according to The Elec.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'Galaxy Unpacked 2024': How to watch Samsung's S24, AI event