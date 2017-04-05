Galaxy Note 8: 10 Expected Specs

Samsung was earlier expected to abandon the Note 8 series following the Galaxy Note 7 crisis.

Samsung launched its flagship handset — the Galaxy S8 recently. The company’s next flagship device, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is expected to be launched in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2017.

While we are still months away from the device’s launch, rumors about the device’s expected features have started to surface. The device is rumored to have some of the features of the previous handsets such as the Samsung Galaxy S7, Note 7 and the recently launched Galaxy S8.

Read: Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Rumored Specs Include 4K Display

Here are the expected features of the Samsung Galaxy Note 8:

Display

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is expected to have an edge-to-edge display similar to the Samsung Galaxy S8. Samsung obliterated its signage and removed the home button to endow the Samsung Galaxy S8 with 18.5:9 aspect ratio. The company is expected to do the same with the Note 8, endowing the phablet with a very high percentage of usable screen area.

The company is expected to continue with 5.7-inch display size, which it has had in the previous generations of Note series devices.

The Note 8 is also rumored to have a pressure-sensitive display similar to iPhone 7’s 3D touch.

No Home Button

Just like the S8, Samsung is expected to ditch the home button in the Galaxy Note 8. The company is expected to endow the device with a display embedded fingerprint sensor.

Camera

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is expected to have a dual-camera, similar to Apple iPhone 7 Plus. Unlike the Samsung Galaxy S8, which has a 12-megapixel ‘dual-pixel camera’ with a single lens, the Note 8 is expected to feature a rear camera with two lenses for wider imaging.

Operating System

Since the Galaxy Note 8 is expected to release towards the end of the year, after Google launches Android O and the Pixel 2, there is a possibility that the device could come with the next iteration of the Android operating system.

Storage

The Note 8 is expected to be a powerful device, which could offer more processing power than previous iterations. The device is expected to have 6GB RAM and 256GB onboard memory to support tasks such as high-end gaming or corporate usage.

Processor

The Note 8 is expected to have a 10nm processor onboard. Samsung could come out with both Snapdragon 835 and Exynos 8895 versions of the device, the way it does every year.

Iris Scanner

Samsung is expected to retain the iris scanner from the Note 7 and provide Note 8 with a similar feature.

New S-Pen

The company is expected to endow the device with a new S-Pen with increased sensitivity for more accurate input.

Bixby AI

The Note 7 is rumored to come with Samsung’s artificial intelligence based voice assistant, Bixby.

Read: iPhone 8 vs. Samsung Galaxy S8 vs. Samsung Galaxy Note 8

Battery

This is an area in which Samsung is expected to be very careful, post the Note 7 explosions. The company is expected to go for a thermal-pipe cooled design for the device. the company is expected to go for a 3,500 mAh battery for the device.

Samsung hasn’t yet made any official comment on the specifications, features or even the existence of Note 8, but indications are rife that the company could be working on the device.

Related Articles