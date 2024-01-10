Gainsborough church warning after craft fair ticket scam

Tickets to a craft fair at Gainsborough Methodist Church were being advertised at £30 each, but the event didn't exist

A church in Lincolnshire has warned people to be wary of social media scams after fake tickets to a craft fair were advertised online.

The bogus stallholder tickets were being offered for £30 at Gainsborough Methodist Church, but the site confirmed the event did not exist.

A church member who spotted the scam said she believed 30 people had responded to the suspicious account.

Police advised people to contact the relevant venue to avoid being tricked.

The post was published in a local online community group and advertised a February 2024 craft market at the church.

It urged people interested to message the account for more details as well as showing times and dates.

Joan Smithson, 62, spotted the 'nasty scam' on social media

Joan Smithson, 62, said the post was convincing due to its "good spelling" and the fact it even had a sentence warning people of scams.

If 30 people bought tickets it meant £900 was potentially lost, she added.

Ms Smithson continued: "It is a nasty thing for someone to do, scammers are always looking for new ways to get money from people.

"It is so unfair as it puts people off from doing nice things for their community."

A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said: "Any sort of fraud can be devastating for someone who has been tricked into parting with their money.

"We'd advise anyone thinking of buying tickets or paying for things advertised online to check the scammer's website, check any reviews or make separate enquiries with the venue where the event is being held."

Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.