GAA Classic Cars is Selling a Coyote-Powered Bronco by Velocity Restorations

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

A fully restored 1977 Ford Bronco Sport, featuring a 5.0L Coyote V8 and custom details, will be auctioned in April 2024.

A meticulously restored 1977 Ford Bronco Sport is set to make waves at an upcoming auction in April 2024, showcasing the impeccable craftsmanship of Velocity Restorations of Florida. This classic SUV, which has traveled only 900 miles since its comprehensive rebuild, combines vintage charm with modern performance enhancements, making it a standout piece for any collector.

Under the hood, this Bronco is powered by a formidable 5.0L Coyote V8 Gen II engine, paired with a 5-speed Tremec manual transmission and a robust Dana transfer case, promising robust performance and reliability. The vehicle is finished in a special order Brittany Blue, a color that beautifully complements the meticulously crafted saddle leather interior. Inside, the custom bucket seats are adorned with Ferrari Daytona-style straps, enhancing the vehicle’s luxury feel and unique styling.

Further elevating its appeal, the Bronco features a Bilstein suspension system and LED headlights, ensuring it rides as smoothly as it looks. It is also equipped with modern amenities such as air conditioning and comes with both a full black soft top and a bikini top, providing versatility for all weather conditions. The attention to detail in its restoration is evident, with every component highly detailed and designed to offer both aesthetic appeal and functional superiority.

As this exceptional 1977 Ford Bronco Sport heads to the auction block on a Saturday in April 2024, it represents a rare opportunity to own a piece of automotive history, professionally enhanced to meet contemporary standards without sacrificing its iconic heritage. This vehicle is not just a means of transportation; it’s a fully realized expression of automotive art and engineering, sure to captivate enthusiasts and collectors alike.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.