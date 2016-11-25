Futuristic Starry Station home Wi-Fi router gets a deep discount for Black Friday

There’s an entirely new breed of Wi-Fi home routers out there right now that offer features and performance like nothing we’ve seen in the past. We have covered several of these next-gen Wi-Fi stations here on BGR, and the Starry Station is among them. This sleek router packs a unique design and a touchscreen for on-device controls, but it packs just as much go as show. With the Starry Station, you’ll enjoy blazing fast speeds and whole-home coverage with a single device. Oh, and did we mention that the Starry Station has been discounted for Black Friday? Snag one on Amazon between now and the end of the day on November 29 and you’ll save $75 off the router’s standard price.

Some product highlights:

The touchscreen router that makes fast WiFi easy to use and set up

Fast, whole-home WiFi: Better gaming, streaming and surfing

Easy WiFi Parental Controls: Block usage on certain devices with just one tap

Never Wait On Hold: Request a call directly from the touchscreen or message via the app

Automatic Updates: Overnight updates deliver new and improved product features

Know Your Speed: Auto speed checks powered by speedtest.net let you know if you get the level of internet service you pay for

Works with all internet providers, modems and service types (cable, DSL, fiber, etc.); WPA2 Encryption

Starry Station - Touchscreen WiFi Router - Simple Setup and Easy…: $224.00

If the Starry Station doesn’t float your boat, the eero is also on sale for Black Friday for between $50 and $100 off, depending on which kit you buy.

eero Home WiFi System (Individual) - Blanket Your Home in WiFi, R…: $141.07

eero Home WiFi System (Pack of 2) - Blanket Your Home in WiFi, Re…: $299.00

eero Home WiFi System (Pack of 3) - Blanket Your Home in WiFi, Re…: $399.00





