The full Galaxy S8+ specs sheet just leaked

If all goes according to what we’ve seen and heard time and time again, the Galaxy S8+ will essentially be a Galaxy S8, but bigger. Aside from size differences for the display and battery pack, the two phones are expected to offer the exact same specs. And now a new leak from a trustworthy source reveals the specs of the phablet version of the Galaxy S8, which means the last remaining questions surrounding Samsung’s upcoming flagship phone duo were just answered.





According to Evan Blass, who keeps leaking details about unannounced mobile devices, the Galaxy S8+ will have a huge Quad HD+ Super AMOLED display that measures 6.2 inches (full rectangle) or 6.1 inches (accounting for the rounded corners), depending on how you measure.

Samsung Galaxy S8+ spec sheet. Impress your friends, confound your enemies…with knowledge. pic.twitter.com/lHrHge8BUa — Evan Blass (@evleaks) February 22, 2017





Other specs include 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, microSD support, a 12-megapixel Dual Pixel main camera, an 8-megapixel front-facing camera, an iris scanner, IP68 dust and water-resistance, and wireless charging.

The phone ships with support for Samsung Knox and Samsung Pay, and the earphones are “tuned by AKG.” The list is pretty believable considering the source, but also the fact that it matches much of what we’ve heard before about Samsung’s new Galaxy S8 family of devices.

In a subsequent tweet, Blass said the Galaxy S8 will be the first phone to ship with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor. This seems to further reinforce the idea that the LG G6 does not have the Snapdragon 835 processor inside, which is Qualcomm’s newest chip for mobile devices. The LG G6 will be unveiled later this week, more than a month before the Galaxy S8 series is announced.

An earlier report indicated that the Galaxy S8 should hit stores on April 21st, a date mentioned in various other leaks, or more than a month after the LG G6, which is supposedly scheduled to go on sale on March 10th.

See the original version of this article on BGR.com