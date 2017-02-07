Fresh new Google Maps redesign puts useful info front and center

Google on Monday announced a new design update for the Google Maps app for Android that will put commuting information, as well as other “helpful everyday info,” front and center.





Don't Miss: Here’s the full list of 97 companies that just filed against Trump’s immigration ban

The new design offers Android users a new menu at the bottom of the screen which contains more information about nearby places, traffic and commuting options. All the user needs to do is to swipe up for more information.

google-maps-android-design-update More

The menu contains three tabs that include places, driving, and transit.

The places tab is home to curated lists of places to eat and drink near your location, but it can deliver information related to other points of interest including ATMs, pharmacies, grocery stores, and gas stations along the way. The tab also offers images and short descriptions the places you might be interested in.

The driving tab will always display real-time ETAs to home and work, and nearby traffic, as long as you have your home and work addresses saved.

google-maps-android-design-update More

Finally, the transit tab will display recommendations for buses and trains nearby, including arrival ETAs — again, you have to save your home and work locations beforehand to take advantage of it. Other features available through this tab include nearby transit stations and real-time schedules to help out with other commuting needs.

If you’re rocking an Android device, you should receive the Google Maps update in the near future. The iPhone version of the app will likely see a similar redesign in the future, but Google did not mention the iPhone at all in its announcement.

Trending right now:

See the original version of this article on BGR.com