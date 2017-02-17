Fremo Evo transforms Amazon’s Echo Dot into a portable Alexa speaker

Amazon’s Echo Dot is the smallest and most affordable Alexa speaker in Amazon’s arsenal, but it has one main problem: like the much larger Amazon Echo, the Dot needs to be plugged into the wall so you can’t move it around your house easily. That’s where the Fremo Evo Intelligent Battery Base for 2nd Generation Echo Dot comes in. This smart Echo Dot accessory comes in either white or black to match Amazon’s tiny speaker, and it provides more than six hours of usage before it needs to be recharged.

Some highlights from the product page:

Easily and securely attaches to Echo Dot by a magnet with no interference. Easy to separate.

Enables your echo dot to continuously function for more than 6 hours without being plugged in.

Recharges using the Echo Dot power adapter.

Intelligent battery management system allows the user to leave the power adapter plugged in without damaging the battery.

Please use the plug and cable that came with the Echo Dot.

Fremo Evo - an intelligent Battery Base for 2nd Generation Echo Dot. ("Alexa" unlimited)(EVO Wh…: $35.00

