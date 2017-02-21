New free iPhone app lets you instantly unshare photos you’ve sent through iMessage

When your relationship with someone is going well, you’re often liable to send photos that may be a bit, err, compromising. That’s all well and good, until things turn south and your relationship comes to an end. In the moment, it’s not always easy to think about that uncomfortable possibility, but the fact of the matter is that no matter how close you might feel to your partner now, romantic relationships begin and end all the time. And if and when your current relationship does end, you’re left in the compromising position of having an ex out there who is armed with plenty of photos that you would rather keep private.

Well, now there’s a free app that helps you plan ahead. It’s not foolproof by any means, but it sports a nifty feature that allows you to grant and revoke access to any photos you share easily remotely, in real time.





ON/OFF Photo by iOS app developer hong kijong is a free iPhone app available now on the App Store. Using the app, you can quickly and easily share any photo in your camera roll through Apple’s standard Messages app. The beauty, however, isn’t in the sharing of photos — it’s in the fact that at any point in time, you can unshare photos with a single tap.

This quick video with a hauntingly eerie computer voice narrating it explains how it works:

Here’s the app’s full description, followed by a link to download it for free:

You Can Delete Sent Pictures on Chat! It’s a must have app in selfie age. ON/OFF Photo allows users to hide, delete, and manage photos already sent to friends, chat about the photos and get notified when somebody views the photo, all in real time. Fast and efficient!

ON/OFF Photo combines control with flexibility, with a simple on/off switch!

Auto Picture Hiding Timer!

A feature that automatically hides a photo after a set period of time after it has been exposed to a friend. This is a very convenient function because you can hide the picture sent to your friends automatically without any special operation.

[Features]

– Real-time Hiding/Unhiding and Deletion of a Photo

– Instant Notifications when Someone is Looking at Your Photo

– Ability to Chat about Your Photos with your Friends

– Automatic Exposure Prevention

– Fast and Simple















Download ON/OFF Photo

