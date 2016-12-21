This free app brings iOS 10’s Control Center to Android

Google’s Android platform and Apple’s iOS platform have both grown so much over the past few years. In many ways, Android has gained a range of features that outclass iOS. And in other ways, iOS has been updated with features that are superior to Android. There is now also plenty of overlap between the two platforms — but even in areas where features are similar, one platform generally has the edge over the other. One example is the concept of a Control Center, which many users prefer on iOS thanks to its clean layout and the fact that it only takes one swipe to access, rather than two.

Of course, Android still has the edge when it comes to versatility since developers have far more freedom on Google’s mobile platform than they do on iOS. And one developer used that freedom to recreate the iOS 10 Control Center — with some improvements, of course — and offer it for free to all Android users.





Panda Brothers Studio recently released an app called simply “Control Center.” As the name suggests, it adds a Control Center to Android devices.

Compatible with most Android phones running Android 4.0.3 or later, the app lets users access the Control Center either by swiping up from the bottom of the screen, as is the case on iPhones, or by long-pressing the home button. Once open, it gives the user access to a wide range of shortcuts including nearly every shortcut available on Apple’s Control Center, plus some nice additions such as a file manager shortcut, an app manager shortcut, and a “memory boost” shortcut that clears out the phone’s RAM.

Control Center is a free download from the Play store, and you’ll find the app’s full description below.

Control Center is an intuitive and useful toggle controls tool for Android Devices.

Control Center contains mostly used switches and convenient tools of Android System.

It helps users quickly toggle device settings and open favorite tools in one place.

Control Center has the following features –





. An overlay panel that can be accessed from anywhere at anytime, no matter what app you are running.

. Support toggles for Airplane Mode, WiFi, Bluetooth, Mobile Data and Location Service (GPS)

. Support tools shortcuts for Flashlight, Clock, Calculator, Camera, System settings and Screen Lock

. Support Screen Brightness and Media Volume adjustment

. Specially support tools of Gallery, File Manager, App Manager and Memory Boost

. OS 10 style design with very clean interface

. Two options – Basic and Advanced











Please download it and experience more functionalities.

Download Control Center

