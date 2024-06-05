Framingham is host to Eversource's pilot program for this form of renewable energy

FRAMINGHAM — Noval Alexander and his neighbors look forward to participating in a first-in-the-nation pilot program for geothermal energy.

The Eversource program that Alexander, a District 5 Framingham city councilor, and dozens of neighbors are part of is designed to explore whether a geothermal network can be used in combination with, or instead of, tradition energy sources like natural gas or heating oil.

Geothermal energy is a renewable energy heat source found under the surface of the Earth, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.

"By and large, the residents are excited," Alexander said. He spoke of the benefits to residents, from potential cost savings to "it's great to be a part of this district and it's a great start for us."

Joe Nolan, chairman, CEO and president of Eversource, said a geothermal energy program in a Framingham neighborhood is "the first of its kind in the United States," June 4, 2024. The pump house for the pilot program is housed in front of the Framingham Public Schools central office building on Normandy Road.

The project had a launch event on Tuesday, with the project officially set to begin next month. The launch was held at the Framingham Public Schools central office building on Normandy Road. The pump house for the geothermal program is housed in front of the central office building.

Eversource CEO credits Framingham for getting 'on the journey with us'

During the launch event, Eversource CEO Joseph Nolan praised his company's work and its collaboration with the city.

"This is the first of its kind in the United States," he said. "I'm very, very proud of that. But this could not have happened without the collaboration that took place between all of the partners. Whether it's the city, whether it's the state, they got on the journey with us. We collaborated and today we are here with 140 customers that are going to interconnect to this new geothermal system."

Framingham Mayor Charlie Sisitsky, right, expressed excitement over creating "a clean energy future for our beloved city," June 4, 2024. With him are, from left, Mass. Secretary of Energy and Environmental Affairs Rebecca Tepper; Eversource Chairman, CEO and President Joe Nolan; and Bill Akley, president of Eversource Gas.

Framingham Mayor Charlie Sisitsky also praised everyone involved in the new pilot program, pointing out that two city buildings — the Framingham Public Schools central office and a nearby fire station — are part of the program.

"Your participation and feedback throughout the pilot will be invaluable as we create a clean energy future for our beloved city of Framingham," the mayor said.

Markey credits pilot program for starting 'geothermal revolution'

Liam Horsman, regional director for U.S. Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., read a statement from Markey noting that Framingham is no stranger to groundbreaking projects, first with the Framingham Heart Study and now being the heart of a "geothermal revolution."

"As we look toward replicating this program across Massachusetts and across the country, we also anticipate projects that will partner with union workers to create good paying union jobs and network tune thermal for adjust transition," Markey's statement reads.

How does the geothermal neighborhood project work?

A geothermal heat pump system consists of a heat pump connected to a series of buried pipes called the “ground loop.” The system moves a heat-conveying fluid, typically water or an environmentally safe antifreeze mix, through the pipes to circulate heat between the ground and buildings.

Patricia Alexander, center, and her son Jourdan, right, chat with Donald Cowing-Polk, energy adviser for Eversource, at the pump house for a pilot geothermal energy program being run in the city, June 4, 2024. The Alexanders' home is among several that are outfitted to take part in the first-in-the-nation program.

Geothermal heat pump technology uses electricity to pump heat from the ground loop into a building to warm it during the winter and pump heat from a building to the ground loop to cool it during the summer.

The geothermal network consists of a mile-long loop that will service about 140 customers and includes 24 residential homes, nine income-based apartment buildings and five commercial buildings. The loop was constructed on Normandy Road, Concord Street, Lindbergh Road, Berkshire Road and Rose Kennedy Lane.

What's next for the project?

According to a pamphlet supplied by Eversource, evaluating the system will take place over two full heating and cooling seasons. Data points will be collected to evaluate the customer acceptance of the technology, environmental benefits, technology performance and costs.

Updates will be posted on Eversource's website.

