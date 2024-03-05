Foxconn's February revenue down 12.33% y/y, sees Q1 fall

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows Foxconn logo

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan's Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics maker and Apple's biggest iPhone assembler, reported on Tuesday February revenue fell 12.33% year-on-year, and predicted first-quarter outlook will decrease year-on-year.

Foxconn will report fourth quarter earnings on March 14, when it will also update its outlook.

(Reporting By Yimou Lee and Faith Hung; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)