Four other handsets worth a look at Mobile World Congress 2017

Although largely overshadowed by industry heavyweights like Samsung, LG and Sony, the likes of Alcatel, Crosscall, Doro and Wiko are also showing off interesting devices at this year's Mobile World Congress, which runs until March 2 in Barcelona, Spain.

For intrepid explorers

Crosscall brought its Trekker-X3 to MWC 2017. This 5-inch smartphone is resistant to the most extreme conditions and temperatures thanks to its reinforced structure and sturdy Gorilla Glass 4 display. According to the manufacturer, this mobile is resistant to fresh water, salt water and chlorinated water, and can even withstand contact with mud and dust. It's also equipped with a host of sensors (thermometer, altimeter, barometer, compass, etc.). The Crosscall Trekker-X3 sells for €549.90.

For older users

Doro, which specializes in phones for older users, is showing off a new flip phone at this year's Mobile World Congress. The 6050 is a relatively basic feature phone with a 2.8-inch screen, a help button for emergencies and a simplified onscreen menu with options to call, view, send or search for contacts. It also has an external screen that displays the incoming caller's number. The Doro 6050 is priced €79.90.

For those who like to shine

The Alcatel A5 LED is without a doubt one of the most surprising smartphones on show at this year's Mobile World Congress. This 5.2-inch handset has an intriguing interactive case featuring 34 diodes that light up in different colors in response to different functions (alarm clock, notifications, music playback, etc.). This mobile certainly won't go unnoticed! It's due out in May 2017 priced €199.

For users on a budget

French phone brand Wiko is also present at the Barcelona event with its freshly unveiled WiM handsets, offering all the latest technology at highly competitive prices. The 5.5-inch WiM smartphone has a dual camera with Sony sensors promising optimized detail and image sharpness in all conditions. The device can save photos in RAW format (with no loss in quality) and shoot ultra-high-definition video. There's also a 16-Megapixel front-facing camera for selfies. The Wiko WiM is due for release in June 2017 priced €399.99. A less powerful 5-inch "Lite" version, without the dual camera, will be available the following month priced €249.99.