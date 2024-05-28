I Found the Best DeWalt Power Tool Sales for Up to 46% Off Right Now



"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through these links."



With Memorial Day in our rearview, it’s practically summertime, which means it’s time to get going on some summer home improvement projects. If you know that your power tools could use an upgrade, you’ll want to replace them before you start. And that’s where we come in.

Power tools can be pricey, but we’ve scoped out sales specifically on DeWalt power tools at Amazon and Lowe’s to help you save a little money. You can nab tools like impact drivers, drills, saws, and combo kits for up to 46 percent off right now. Whether you’re just looking for a new reciprocating saw or want a power tool combo kit with everything you might need, we’ve found the deals for you.

The Best DeWalt Power Tool Sales at Amazon

You can now score DeWalt power tools on Amazon for as much as 46 percent off. The best deals we found were on the 20-Volt Max Circular Saw, which has that exciting 46 percent discount making it currently under $100, and the 20-Volt Max Cordless Drill and Impact Driver Power Tool Combo Kit, which is 42 percent off, making it under $150 right now. But if those aren’t exactly the tools you’re looking for, don’t worry: Amazon has plenty of other DeWalt power tool deals to shop.

20V Max Power Tool Combo Kit

Shop Now 20V Max Power Tool Combo Kit amazon.com $799.00

20V Max Wet/Dry Vacuum

Shop Now 20V Max Wet/Dry Vacuum amazon.com $138.92

20V Max Cordless Drill and Impact Driver Power Tool Combo Kit

Shop Now 20V Max Cordless Drill and Impact Driver Power Tool Combo Kit amazon.com $139.00

20V Max XR Reciprocating Saw

Shop Now 20V Max XR Reciprocating Saw amazon.com $158.02

20V Max Circular Saw

Shop Now 20V Max Circular Saw amazon.com $85.94

The Best DeWalt Power Tool Sales at Lowe’s

Over on Lowe’s website, you can score up to nearly 40 percent off DeWalt power tools. In particular, we’d recommend shopping Lowe’s if you’re looking for good deals on an impact driver or a drill since you can now get both for 38 percent off (which means each is under $100). You can also snag deals on a miter saw and power tool combo kits.

20V Max Brushless Cordless Drill Kit

Shop Now 20V Max Brushless Cordless Drill Kit lowes.com $99.00

20V Max 2-Tool Brushless Power Tool Combo Kit

Shop Now 20V Max 2-Tool Brushless Power Tool Combo Kit lowes.com $169.00

20V Max Brushless Cordless Impact Driver Kit

Shop Now 20V Max Brushless Cordless Impact Driver Kit lowes.com $99.00

Dual Bevel Sliding Compound Corded Miter Saw

Shop Now Dual Bevel Sliding Compound Corded Miter Saw lowes.com $399.00

XR Power Detect 20V Max Brushless Power Tool Combo Kit

Shop Now XR Power Detect 20V Max Brushless Power Tool Combo Kit lowes.com $299.00

You Might Also Like