I found 9 sneaky-good Amazon Memorial Day deals you don't have to wait for

Surprise! Surprise! Amazon just dropped a motherlode of Memorial Day deals on us early.

So if patience isn't one of your best virtues, you don't have to wait to score fantastic deals. Amazon currently offers a portion of its best discounts on electronics now savings up up to 49%. Many of which are at their lowest-ever prices.

For a limited time, you can pick up the excellent Apple MacBook Air M3 for $949 ($150 off). The best laptop for most people, it's the most powerful MacBook Air yet, Apple put its foot into this one— it raises the bar in terms of performance and battery life.

Also worth considering is the Asus Vivobook Pro 16 with RTX 4060 GPU for just $1,199 ($300 off). We loved the Asus Vivobook Pro 16 so much that we gave it our Editor's Choice Award. Its strong performance, sturdy, utilitarian chassis, and impressive value for the price make it a winner.

These are just two examples of the best early Memorial Day deals already live at Amazon this weekend. Browse my favorite discounts below.

9 Amazon Memorial Day deals to snag now

HP 15" Laptop (2024): $649 $498 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Save $151 on the 2024 15-inch HP Laptop (15-fd0012nr). This Windows 11 Home-powered notebook packs plenty of oomph and is just the right size for work or play.

Features: 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, Intel Core i5-1334U 10-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Intel Iris graphics, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home

13.6" Apple MacBook Air M3: $1,099 $949 @ Amazon

At $150 off, the latest MacBook Air M3 is at a stellar price for a limited time. In our MacBook Air M3 review, we gave it a high rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars. It's the Editor's Choice best overall laptop for outstanding battery life and powerful performance. If you're looking for a portable and reliable daily driver you can't go wrong with the MacBook Air M3.

Features: 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) 500-nit Liquid Retina display, M3 8-core processor, 8-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three-mic array with directional beamforming, Backlit Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, quad-speakers with Spatial Audio support, macOS

Price check: Best Buy $1,099 | B&H $1,099

10.9" iPad Air 5: $599 $399 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Save $200 on the iPad Air 5. Although we didn't get a chance to test the iPad Air 5, reviews average 4.5 out of 5 stars across our sister sites. Overall, the iPad Air 5 is a solid buy if you're looking for a premium, versatile tablet for content consumption and light productivity.

Features: 10.9-inch (2360 x 1640) Liquid Retina display with True Tone, Apple M1 Chip, 8GB RAM, 64GB of storage, 12MP wide-angle rear camera, 12MP front camera. Touch ID, Apple Pay, USB-C connector

Price check: Walmart $399 | Best Buy $599

11" Apple iPad Pro M4: $999 $949 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Amazon takes $50 off when you buy the new iPad Pro M4 starting from $999. The 2024 iPad Pro starts from $999 with storage capacity options from 256GB up to 2TB. Apple's 2024 iPad Pro is the thinnest ever and, for the first time, features a state-of-the-art display called Tandem OLED, which delivers 1000 nits of full-screen brightness and up to 1,600 nits of peak brightness.

Features: 11-inch Ultra Retina XDR OLED, Apple M4 9-core chip, 256GB of storage.

Price check: Best Buy $949 w/ Plus

OnePlus Pad: $479 $399 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Save $80 on the OnePlus Pad, one the better iPad Pro alternatives out there. In our OnePlus Pad review, we gave it a high rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars and our Editor's Choice Award stamp of approval. We were impressed by its fast, smooth performance during real world use. The OnePlus Pad is a wise choice if you want an all-around tablet for creating in Google Docs, drawing, streaming hours of video content, and playing your favorite mobile games.

Features: 11.61-inch (2800 x 2000) 144Hz touch screen, MediaTek Dimensity 9000 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM, 128GB of storage, Dolby Vision HDR, Dolby Atmos speakers, Android-based-OxygenOS

Amazon Fire Max 11: $279 $199 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Save $80 on the Amazon Fire Max 11. It's one of the best all-around tablets for streaming, reading, and gaming. Featuring a powerful octa-core processor, detachable keyboard and stylish options, the Amazon Fire Max is also suitable for productivity.

Features: 11-inch (2000 x 1200) touch screen, 8-core processor, 4GB RAM, 128GB of storage, rated battery life of 14-hours

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (Unlocked): $1,299 $1,099 @ Amazon

Save $200 on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Featuring an embedded S Pen, the Galaxy S4 Ultra makes it easy to jot down notes, create and mark up docs on the fly. If you want to elevate your mobile productivity, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is a wise choice for a daily driver.

Features: 6.8-inch (3088 x 1440) Dynamic AMOLED 2X 2600-nit 120Hz display, embedded S Pen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 8-core CPU, 12GB RAM Adreno 750 graphics, 256GB of storage, 5,000mAh battery, Google Android 14 OS, Samsung One UI 6.1

Beats Solo 4: $199 $149 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Save $50 on the latest Beats Solo 4 headphones at Amazon. They pack redesigned custom 40mm drivers into the iconic, stylish design synonymous with Beats. Featuring Personalized Spatial Audio, they deliver immersive, clear, crisp, distortion free sound.

Features: Up to 50 hours of battery life, Personalized Spatial Audio, Fast Fuel quick-charging, high-resolution lossless audio

Beats Studio Buds: $149 $79 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Save $70 on Beats Studio Buds and snag our favorite wireless earbuds for an all-time low price. In our Beats Studio Buds review, we liked their wide, well-balanced sound and striking design. We also thought their active noise-cancelling functionality was fairly decent. We gave the Beats Studio Buds an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars.

Features: Powerful, balanced sound, active noise-cancelling (ANC), transparency mode, IPX4-rated sweat and water-resistant, up to 8 hours of battery life on a full charge (up to 24 hours with the charging case)