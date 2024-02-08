I found 3 Apple Watch deals you really won’t want to miss

This article contains affiliate links; if you click such a link and make a purchase, Digital Trends and Yahoo Inc. may earn a commission.

iPhone owners who haven't purchased an Apple Watch yet, or those who are planning to upgrade from an older model, should take advantage of any of these three Apple Watch deals for the wearable device's current models.

Apple Watch SE 2 — from $199, was from $249

The Apple Watch SE 2.

The Apple Watch SE 2 is the cheapest of the current-generation models of Apple’s wearable device, but it doesn’t sacrifice a lot to keep its price low. It offers comprehensive yet simple-to-use fitness tracking features, though without blood oxygen monitoring and ECG, and it’s powered by Apple’s S8 processor. Its Retina display isn’t an always-on screen, but it can get as bright as 1000 nits, with a battery life of up to 18 hours on a single charge.

Apple Watch Series 9 — from $329, was from $379

The Apple Watch Series 9.

The Apple Watch Series 9 headlines our list of the best smartwatches as the top choice for the iPhone. It’s extremely comfortable to wear, and it offers all of Apple’s health-monitoring features, including blood oxygen measurements and ECG. It runs on Apple’s S9 processor, which allows the Apple Watch Series 9 to process Siri commands on the device itself for nearly instantaneous responses to you voice commands. Its always-on Retina display can go as bright as 2000 nits, and it can last as long as 36 hours on a single charge when in Low Power Mode.

Apple Watch Ultra 2 — $760, was $799

The Apple Watch Ultra 2.

If you love outdoor adventures, you should be going for the Apple Watch Ultra 2. It’s got everything that the Apple Watch Series 9 offers, but with massive upgrades such as a bigger and brighter always-on display at up to 3000 nits, water resistance of up to depths of 100 meters, and a battery life of 36 hours that can extend to up to 72 hours if you activate Low Power Mode. The titanium design is simply gorgeous, and performance is as fast as ever with Apple’s S9 processor.

