Fort Worth will get weather sensors to help guide self-driving trucks along roads

The federal government awarded Fort Worth $2 million to test weather sensors on autonomous freight truck routes.

The grant was one of 34 doled out by the U.S. Department of Transportation to cities last month as a part of its Strengthening Mobility and Revolutionizing Transportation initiative, a creation of the 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law designed to modernize transportation across the country. The city hopes the new network of detectors will feed swift, precise data on road conditions to the city’s growing fleet of self-driving semitrailers.

“Weather phenomena like severe rainfall and dense fog can degrade the accuracy of critical vehicle sensors, potentially leading to inaccuracies affecting vehicle performance during hazardous road weather conditions,” the city wrote in a press release published Wednesday.

The city did not specify the exact quantity, type or placement of the sensors, nor did it outline a timeline for their installation. The city said the program would be “used at the Alliance Truck Port” — the regional trucking hub attached to the bustling air field sharing the same name.

Hundreds of millions of pounds of cargo land on and depart from the airport’s runways every year. International delivery and logistics firms, including Amazon, DHL and FedEx, set up truck depots along nearby roads nearby to route the goods across the Metroplex and beyond.

Alliance has positioned itself as a hub for autonomous trucking in recent years. Firms specializing in driverless transportation like Gatik and TuSimple have set up shop in the zone. Trucks capable of turning, merging, and cruising on their own (with the supervision of a driver) already rumble along North Texas freeways. Experts expect autonomous fleet sizes to grow in the coming decades, as technology refines and corporations cut costs.

Helping autonomous trucks better assess road conditions is essential to ensuring their safe and efficient operation, the city says. It footnoted its announcement for the sensor program with a blurb about the 133-vehicle Interstate 35W pileup in 2021 that killed six people.

“Notably, many of the 18-wheelers involved were fully loaded and headed to the Intermodal Truck Depot at Perot Field Fort Worth Alliance Airport for regional distribution,” the city wrote. “This disaster could have been avoidable if the appropriate weather sensors had been in place to warn drivers of the impending danger.”