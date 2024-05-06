Former ByteDance worker says she feels 'much freer' since quitting and can now take a day off when she's tired

Chinese tech employees are speaking out against the demand work culture.

A former ByteDance employee told SCMP that she once fainted on the job after weeks of long hours.

The grueling schedule is known as "996" culture in China.

Chinese tech workers are choosing not to put up with the demanding schedule associated with their industry.

Zoe Du, a former ByteDance employee, told the South China Morning Post that she left the TikTok owner in 2020 after 10 years at the company.

She told the outlet during her time there, she was subject to long hours for six days a week and often worked until 11 p.m. Du said she once fainted in the office after weeks on a grueling schedule.

Du told SCMP that her life since leaving the company is "much freer," and she has the ability to determine her own schedule.

The experience she says she had at ByteDance is akin to the popular Chinese work culture known as "996."

A 996 work schedule encourages employees to work 12 hours a day from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. for six days a week. Although it's technically illegal in China, it's common for Chinese startups and tech companies to make this schedule the norm for employees.

But Chinese workers have resisted the taxing expectations that they've said have ruined their work-life balance.

SCMP previously reported that tech employees are facing burnout before they hit age 30.

Despite its demands, Du credited ByteDance and other past employers for helping her learn more about management and other key parts of the tech industry. She said she now works on her own startup, but still finds time for herself.

"When I'm tired, I'll give myself a holiday for a day or two, go on a trip, get closer to nature, or just do some meditation," Du told SCMP.

