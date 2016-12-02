Forget Black Friday, Best Buy is about to host a ‘Special Edition’ sale

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are behind us at this point, but the special Christmas sales are just getting started. Best Buy on Friday announced its first “Special Edition Tech collection” sale. Beginning on December 4th, Best Buy will start selling a “one-of-a-kind” collection of products that you might not find anywhere else this holiday season.

Best Buy will have the following products in limited quantities, both online and in select stores, “so when they’re gone, they’re gone.”

Mind you, the list does not include some of the hottest tech gadgets in town, like the iPhone 7 or the PS4 Pro. But that doesn’t make the sale any less exciting. Here’s what’s included in Best Buy’s first Special Edition Tech collection:

Shinola Magnolia Edition Red Belt Runwell Turntable, $2,499.98

Lenovo Yoga 910 Glass-Lid Laptop, $1,299.99

DJI Phantom 4 Quadcopter in Black, $1,199.99

The Beatles Collectible 1964 Pro-Ject Turntable, $649.98

GoPro HERO5 Black 4K Action Camera plus Best Buy Holiday Sweepstakes for a chance to win a trip to the 2017 X Games, $399.99

Beats Unity Edition Studio Wireless Headphones: available in USA, Mexico and Canada colors, $379.99 each

Harry Potter 8-Film SteelBook Box Set, $99.99

kate spade new york Activity Tracker, $98

TUMI Aston Wrap Folio for Surface Pro, $79.99

South Park Character Figures 3-Pack, $39.99

Team Liquid Razer Deathadder Chroma Elite Mouse and Goliathus Mouse Mat, $69.99

Finally, you should also know that Best Buy offers you free shipping on select Special Edition products and all other products from now through December 24th.

Best Buy Introduces Special Edition Tech Collection for the Holidays New collection features limited-edition tech gifts; most exclusive to Best Buy MINNEAPOLIS—Friday, Dec. 2, 2016—This year, Best Buy is making it possible for customers to find that unique, one-of-a-kind gift that stands out from the rest. Today, Best Buy announced its first ever Special Edition Tech collection, a set of 11 limited-quantity tech gadgets—most of which are available only at Best Buy. This list of gadgets includes an exclusive Shinola turntable, a Bazooka-pink kate spade new york activity tracker, a Lenovo Yoga laptop individually numbered with a painted depth glass cover and more. These products will be available in select Best Buy stores and most will be available at BestBuy.com starting this Sunday, Dec. 4. Many are available for a limited time only, and once they’re gone, they’re gone.

Best Buy’s Special Edition Tech 2016:

This year, customers can take advantage of free shipping on select Special Edition products and all products, with no minimum, on BestBuy.com through Dec. 24. Make the most of your Special Edition tech with help from Best Buy’s Geek Squad® Agents. Agents are available in-store, in-home and online to assist 24/7/365. Visit http://www.bestbuy.com/geeksquad for details and to schedule an appointment.

