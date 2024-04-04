Ford to expand hybrid vehicles, push back launch of 3-row EVs to stay competitive

After a strong first-quarter sales report heavily crediting the strength of its hybrid vehicles, Ford Motor Co. announced plans Thursday to expand hybrid offerings across its lineup -- while pushing back the launch of its new three-row electric vehicles from 2025 to 2027.

Ford is overhauling its assembly plant in Oakville, Ontario, that will build the three-row SUVs and said its commitment to the vehicles remains firm. The company has said repeatedly consumer appetite for electric vehicles is growing but not as quickly as initially expected. The factory transformation in Canada is to begin in the second quarter.

The delay will allow the automaker to take advantage of emerging battery technology, with the goal of providing increased durability and value, Ford said in its news release. The automaker will work with Unifor union leaders to "mitigate" the impact of the launch delay on workers, Ford said.

A major concern among consumers remains access to battery charging networks, and the rate of expansion. In February, Ford customers crashed the automaker's computer system in their rush to get a free charging adapter for the Tesla fast-charging network.

Meanwhile, hybrid vehicles including the Maverick and F-150 pickups, are driving sales in a big way.

Ford electric vehicle customers began placing orders Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024 for these adapters, available for free through June, that provide access to the Tesla Supercharger network in the U.S. and Canada.

With its first-quarter earnings report three weeks away, Ford is adjusting production plans and expectations:

By the end of the decade, the company expects to offer hybrid powertrains across its entire Ford Blue lineup in North America.

Expansion continues at the Ohio Assembly Plant in Avon Lake, to produce a new electric commercial vehicle for Ford Pro customers beginning mid-decade. Half of the structural steel is erected on the site, interior slabs are being poured, concrete walls are going up and masonry is beginning on interior walls.

Progress continues with construction at BlueOval Battery Park Michigan, and BlueOval SK joint venture battery plants in Tennessee and Kentucky.

The creation of the BlueOval City campus, Ford’s new advanced auto production complex that includes the Tennessee Electric Vehicle Center assembly plant, is progressing. In addition to paint shop and vehicle assembly equipment, installation is also underway for nearly 4,000 tons of stamping equipment that will produce the sheet metal stampings for Ford’s next electric truck. Ford plans to begin customer deliveries of the new truck in 2026.

Design work continues on future EVs, including a flexible small and affordable EV platform by a so-called "skunkworks" team in California led by former Tesla engineer Alan Clarke.

Hybrid vehicles achieve efficiency by using both an internal combustion engine (ICE) and an electric motor.

Ford is uniquely (and strongly) positioned, while GM is not

Sam Fiorani, vice president of global vehicle forecasting for AutoForecast Solutions, said, "During this transitional period, it's helpful to have the flexible platform that Ford has -- with a range of powertrain options that cover the market better."

He noted that neither General Motors nor Stellantis offers hybrid versions of their full-size trucks, which means they risk losing market share as the industry evolves. Consumer buying habits and studies show that people are more comfortable transitioning from ICE to hybrid before going all-electric.

GM was moving to implement a full-electric lineup, expecting it would help them in both sales and stock performance, but the buying public is just not ready to make the full move as quickly as the automaker planned, Fiorani said.

Stellantis is also planning to unveil new electric and electrified vehicles this year.

Both GM and Stellantis reported sales dips for first quarter, while Ford beat the industry average. GM said in January that it plans to bring back hybrid vehicles to North America in response to the growing demand.

"We're going to see a lot of change in the market over the next five or 10 years — essentially two lifecycles of vehicle production — and the most nimble automakers will thrive, leaving the rest to scramble for the remains," Fiorani said.

Even Tesla, a longtime Wall Street darling and electric vehicle leader, is struggling with disruption, he said. "Their plan for world domination is showing cracks."

Ford builds out EV plan with tweaks

Ford said it will continue to build out "an advanced industrial system to produce its next-generation electric vehicles, including greenfield construction and conversion of existing assembly plants."

Ford continues investing in electric vehicles, including a small vehicle designed to challenge Chinese automakers.

More: Ford sales jump 6.8% in 1st quarter, spiked by hybrid and electric vehicles

More: I drove a 2022 Ford Maverick pickup for a week — and I thought the gas gauge was broken

In the first three months of 2024, Ford’s electric vehicle sales in the U.S. increased by 86% and hybrid sales rose 42% compared with the same period a year ago.

“We are committed to scaling a profitable EV business, using capital wisely and bringing to market the right gas, hybrid and fully electric vehicles at the right time,” Ford CEO Jim Farley said in the news release.

Contact Phoebe Wall Howard: 313-618-1034 or phoward@freepress.com. Follow her on X at @phoebesaid

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Ford to expand hybrid vehicles, push back launch of 3-row EVs