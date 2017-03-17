The Flurry App Is Sending Messages To Your Entire Contact List, What Is It?

Social media users have been wondering why they're phones are sending out messages about the Flurry app.

If you’ve gotten a text message or a message on Facebook or Twitter prompting you to sign up for an app called Flurry or telling you that you have a message on Flurry, you may not want to click it.

Social media users have been reporting that their accounts have been sending out messages prompting their friends and phone contacts to join them on Flurry Live, a live video broadcasting app that also allows group video chats.

You can sign up for the app using either your Facebook or Twitter account or your phone number. It seems that people receiving messages are only receiving them on one of those three platforms.

The message is having a sort of spider-web effect. It seems to have started with one person or several people signed up for the app, then their contacts got the message once they clicked it, the message went to those contacts and so on and so forth. So people who don’t even use the app are reporting receiving messages.

Many people are automatically assuming that the app is spam, but it’s actually a real app that celebrated its one-year anniversary on Thursday.

The app has a dedicated following, and users regularly broadcast to fans they’ve garnered on social media and through live broadcasts on the app.

But those on the receiving end of the messages are still perplexed.

Some people think they’ve been hacked.

Flurry told IBT that the problem was addressed, although the specific change made to the app is unclear.

"We received feedback from a small percentage of users who were confused about the process of inviting friends. We identified the cause of confusion and made a change to address it. We apologize for the inconvenience this caused," said an email from Flurry Support to IBT.

