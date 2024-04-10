Fleet electrification shows traction at Mesa expo

Apr. 10—An angular, steel-clad Tesla Cybertruck parked inside the Mesa Convention Center April 3 drew a steady stream of curious onlookers at the second annual Electric Fleet Day.

Outside the venue, a Rivian truck sparkled in the sun near a Lucid sedan the company claims can go from 0 to 60 mph in under 2 seconds.

But it was the more utilitarian vehicles parked outside — white electric cargo vans, tractor trailers and conventional pick-up trucks — that may have been the real stars of the day-long expo.

To the crowd of government employees and business executives in Mesa for Electric Fleet Day, the EVs most suited to carry code enforcers out to calls or deliver cases of wine to customers held a special allure.

The event was organized by the Transportation Electrification Activator, a coalition of Arizona utilities, cities, nonprofits and other groups interested in advancing transportation electrification.

Sponsors said the Mesa event was twice as large as last year's inaugural expo in Tempe.

Mesa Fleet Director Mike Lewis participated in a panel to share the city's experience with its fledgling fleet electrification efforts.

Mesa has one electric fire engine and 16 Ford Lightning pickups in service. By the end of the year, Lewis said 74 EV pickups would be in service. He said Mesa is focused on electric Ford and Chevy pickups.

Lewis' comments signaled that these early Ford Lightnings aren't just show trucks for publicity purposes; the trucks are working out for Mesa and the EV fleet will continue to grow year by year.

Mesa has recently purchased lifts that can handle heavier EV vehicles and facility master plans include garages with "isolation bays" for damaged EVs, he said.

Mesa's Deputy Director of Development and Sustainability Laura Hyneman said after the panel that the city estimates 1,200 of its 1,600 light duty trucks could eventually be electrified.

Lewis told the audience that Mesa's purchase of the extended range option for its EV pickups had "eliminated range anxiety."

Still, Lewis told the audience that the biggest challenge right now is getting chargers where the trucks are needed. He said Mesa is currently finishing up the installation of a bank of chargers at its West Mesa garage.

"I don't think we realized how big a process it is to set up charging," Hyneman said.

In the national media there is frequently hand-wringing about whether the U.S. is ready for widespread EV adoption or whether consumers will want them on the scale some are predicting.

At the expo last week, attendees seemed to have faith in the inevitability of fleet electrification.

"We found that our drivers really enjoy the electric vehicles," said Mark Koslow, vice president of operations for liquor distributor Southern Glazer's Wine and Spirits.

Koslow said Southern has a fleet of 2,000 EVs nationally, including three heavy tractor trailers in California.

The Ford electric vehicles on display at the Expo were from the San Tan Ford in Gilbert. San Tan's EV Specialist John Deming said that last year EVs accounted for 11% of the dealership's sales.

San Tan is the largest seller of Ford EVs outside of California, he said. Deming said right now most of those sales are from consumers.

"An individual customer is more nimble," he said. "Fleets go through a longer process."

But like a bow with a heavy draw, the fleet market may be slow to build but has a lot of potential.

"Everybody's kind of getting started," said Billy Vaughan, a senior product manager for Salt River Project. "I think we're at an inflection point where it's going to be widespread adoption."

Vaughan manages SRP's EV charger rebate program, where businesses, apartment complexes and governments can get rebates ranging from $1,500 to $4,000 per charger — plus an extra $1,000 if they are located in a zip code with poor air quality.

He estimates SRP currently has 52,000 EVs in its service territory. He said the utility has a goal to grow that to 1 million in just 10 years — a 20-fold increase.

The organization practices what it preaches: SRP Transportation Manager Brendan King said 10% of SRP's 2,500-vehicle fleet is currently electric. The utility's goal is to get that to 90% by 2035.

Will SRP have the juice to supply all those EVs in the Phoenix metro area?

Yes, Vaughan said, noting that SRP is currently growing new electric capacity by a third — two-thirds of which will be solar and battery storage.

And to put EV demands into perspective, he said "any one data center could equal all the EV load (currently)."

Still, Vaughan said the utility wants to manage loads during peak hours by encouraging EV owners to charge vehicles during off-peak times. Avoiding 6-9 p.m. is most helpful because it's when solar generation declines but demand spikes, he said.

Hyneman said Mesa doesn't currently have a target date for fleet electrification like SRP; Mesa's fleet electrification will be determined by the pace that its internal combustion engine vehicles reach the end of their useful lives.

The city has a "pretty sophisticated tool" to determine the cost of ownership and signals when it's time to replace vehicles.

In some cases that might be a long time — Hyneman mentioned a 1993 pickup truck is still in service.