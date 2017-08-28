Fitbit's Ionic smartwatch is here to take on the Apple Watch

Fitbit’s all-new smartwatch is designed to do battle with the Apple Watch.It’s no secret that Fitbit (FIT) has been working on a smartwatch — Co-founder and CEO James Park said as much during the company’s Q2 2017 earnings call earlier this month. And now it’s official.

This is the Fitbit Ionic, the company’s first “true” smartwatch. I say that because while the Fitbit Blaze was essentially a smartwatch, Fitbit markets it as a fitness watch with smart components.

Either way, the Fitbit Ionic is a straight-up smartwatch in that it’s designed to be a timepiece that also provides you with fitness data, as well as a set of third-party apps.

After spending some time with it during a preview event, I found the Ionic to be an impressive, comfortable device. That said, the Ionic could have some serious competition in the form of (AAPL) Apple’s rumored updated Apple Watch with LTE data connectivity, which is expected to debut next month alongside the iPhone 8.

It’s prettier in person

Our own JP Mangalindan got the scoop on the Ionic and Fitbit’s new Flyer wireless headphones, and, well, they look more or less how he said they would.

The Ionic is a sporty smartwatch, and its square design, which it shares with the Fitbit Blaze, proves it. Though it’s not as elegant as the Apple Watch and doesn’t go for a classic aesthetic like Samsung’s Gear S3, the fit and finish of the Ionic are top notch. Its display is plenty bright and colorful, but its bottom bezel is a bit thicker than I prefer.

The watch’s right side is home to two rectangular buttons that let you navigate workout and other apps without having to tap the touchscreen with your grossly sweaty fingers.

One of the biggest problems I have with fitness trackers and smartwatches is that they always seem to get in the way. If I’m lifting weights at the gym and bend my wrist a certain way, the watch inevitably bumps against the top of my hand or hits that weird little bone on the outside of my wrist.

The Ionic, however, doesn’t seem to do that. That’s because Fitbit angled the watch’s bottom edges ever so slightly to ensure you’re able to move your wrist and hand more freely.

The Ionic’s bands are also relatively comfortable, though I haven’t been able to use them during a workout, so I don’t know how they’ll hold up when I’m sweating enough to raise the relative humidity in my immediate vicinity.

If the standard rubberized bands aren’t your bag, Fitbit is also offering Horween Leather bands to class up your watch, as well as perforated sports bands for when you want to hit the gym in style.

Brains over brawn

Fitbit says it will launch the Ionic with four partner apps that run on its new Fitbit OS: Starbucks, AccuWeather, Strava and Pandora. You’ll also be able to save up to 300 songs offline. Still, four apps is nothing next to the thousands of apps available for the Apple Watch.

To help increase the size of the company’s app store, Fitbit is following the example of smartwatch maker Pebble, which Fitbit acquired earlier this year, by not requiring developers to create a smartphone experience for the watch’s apps. In other words, apps can be built that only exist on the watch. That should make it easier for Fitbit to populate its new Apps Gallery store.