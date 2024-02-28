Is this our first look at the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6?

Samsung has already had a very busy 2024, from launching three new Galaxy S phones to teasing its upcoming Galaxy Ring. Now, we reportedly have our first look at the company’s upcoming foldable — the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Early in the morning on February 28, leaker @OnLeaks teamed up with SmartPrix to share design renders of the Fold 6. At first glance, the Fold 6 looks a lot like last year’s Galaxy Z Fold 5. There’s a narrow 6.2-inch cover screen on the outside, and when the Fold 6 is opened, you get a 7.6-inch inner display. It’s reported that the Fold 6’s dimensions measure 153.5 x 132.5 x 6.1mm when it’s unfolded, making it slightly shorter and wider than the Fold 5.

There is one big design change here, and that’s seen with the frame of the phone. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 looks to have a flatter frame and sharper corners than its predecessor, not unlike similar design elements seen in the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Ultra. It’s hard to say how noticeable this tweaked design will look or feel in person, but it is something to be on the lookout for.

OnLeaks / SmartPrix

Beyond that, however, there really isn’t too much new compared to the last couple of years of Galaxy Z Fold entries. There’s a triple-camera system on the back, a hole-punch cutout for the camera on the cover screen, and an under-display camera underneath the inner display. You also still have a USB-C charging port, a fingerprint sensor embedded into the power button, and the usual placements for your volume buttons, microphones, etc. The renders show the Galaxy Z Fold 6 in a black color, which seems like a safe bet, and we can almost certainly expect additional colors as well once release time comes around.

Although it’s not surprising to see Samsung will likely play it safe once again with the Z Fold 6, it is still disappointing that so little is apparently changing. In a market where the OnePlus Open exists, Google is set to do interesting things with the Pixel Fold 2, and other, smaller companies are also jumping into the foldable race, another timid upgrade year for the Fold 6 isn’t the greatest news. We’ll almost certainly see performance improvements and new AI features as we did with the S24 family, but beyond that, things are looking pretty quiet.

OnLeaks / SmartPrix

We still don’t know what kind of changes (if any) Samsung is making to the Fold 6’s battery life, cameras, software, etc., so there’s still a lot that remains to be seen. But if the design is any indication of what kind of year it’ll be for the Z Fold series, don’t hold your breath for a revolutionary release this year.