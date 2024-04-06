First electric vehicle infrastructure awards announced for INDOT's Charging the Crossroads program

Apr. 6—INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Transportation announces the first round of awards for Charging the Crossroads, INDOT's plan to expand Indiana's statewide electric vehicle charging network through the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program.

INDOT received more than 100 applications in response to last year's Notice of Funding Opportunity for candidate electric vehicle charging sites. Following the review process, INDOT is awarding NEVI funds for charging stations to be installed at 39 sites along Indiana's Alternative Fuels Corridors.

"Today's announcement brings us one step closer to expanding reliable charging infrastructure across Indiana," INDOT Commissioner Mike Smith said in a news release. "We look forward to working together with selected site owner-operators and contractors to build out the state's EV charging network."

INDOT expects the installation of initial charging stations to begin in 2025. A full list of awarded sites can be found here.

Later this year, INDOT anticipates the release of a second NOFO for the Charging the Crossroads program focused on addressing remaining gaps in the state's EV charging network. Charging stations must be installed every 50 miles along Indiana's AFCs, within one mile of an intersection or interchange to meet federal build out requirements.

The NEVI program was created by the 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law with the goal of deploying a national network of at least 500,000 electric vehicle charging stations by 2030 to reduce range anxiety and encourage wider adoption of electric vehicles. The program is authorized at nearly $5 billion nationally over the next five years and Indiana is expected to receive nearly $100 million in NEVI funds to expand the state's charging network. NEVI will fund up to 80 percent of the installation of EV charging stations and up to five years of operations and maintenance. The remaining costs would be funded by site owner-operators, the release added.

In-person and virtual public meetings to provide updates and gather feedback on the Charging the Crossroads program are anticipated to take place this spring and summer.

Interested potential applicants are encouraged to register with INDOT's EV Partner Directory and sign up for program updates at ChargingtheCrossroads.com.