The timing for the first crewed mission of Boeing’s Starliner space taxi is up in the air

Boeing’s Starliner space capsule sits atop its United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket during preparations for launch. (ULA Photo)

Update: Mission managers are holding up on plans to launch the first crewed flight test of Boeing’s Starliner space taxi to give Boeing, NASA and United Launch Alliance extra time to determine the proper path forward.

An initial attempt to send the gumdrop-shaped capsule and two NASA astronauts to the International Space Station had to be scrubbed on May 6 due to concerns about a fluttery pressure regulation valve on the Atlas V rocket’s upper-stage oxygen tank.

Starliner and the rocket were rolled back to the Vertical Integration Facility at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station’s Launch Complex 41 in Florida. The valve was replaced on May 11 and passed a round of tests — but along the way, engineers detected a small helium leak that was traced to a flange on one of the Starliner service module’s thrusters.

The launch team determined that the leak was stable and would not pose a risk, and that the rest of the thruster system was sealed effectively. Boeing’s team took some additional time to fine-tune operational procedures aimed at ensuring that the system would retain sufficient performance capability during flight. Meanwhile, NASA’s team reviewed data and procedures for the mission.

A second launch attempt had been set for May 21, and then for May 25. But in an email sent to GeekWire today, NASA spokesman Steven Siceloff confirmed that NASA, Boeing and ULA were forgoing plans for a May 25 launch attempt.

“The team has been in meetings for two consecutive days, assessing flight rationale, system performance and redundancy. There is still forward work in these areas, and the next possible launch opportunity is still being discussed,” Siceloff said. “NASA will share more details once we have a clearer path forward.”

NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams are due to take Starliner on a weeklong shakedown cruise to the International Space Station and back. If everything goes according to plan, Boeing’s Starliner would join SpaceX’s Crew Dragon in the rotation for crew flights to and from the space station.

A series of technical snags has led to years of delays and more than $1 billion in cost overruns for the Starliner program. Under the terms of NASA’s fixed-price contract for Starliner development, Boeing has had to cover the extra expense.

