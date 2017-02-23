You can finally order the Jet Black AirPods of your dreams

When Apple first unveiled its truly wireless AirPods earbuds back in September during the iPhone 7 event, Apple fans around the world had the same thought at the same time. The company had just shown off its sleek new Jet Black finish on the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, so why wasn’t the gorgeous new color available on the AirPods as well? A graphic designer mocked up Jet Black AirPods with a Jet Black charging case soon after the Apple event, and everyone agreed: they looked incredible. But alas, Apple decided to only offer AirPods in white.

Well, we have good news for everyone out there who has been dreaming of Jet Black AirPods ever since Apple first announced them. They’re real, and they’re spectacular… and you can order them right now.





If you order a new pair of standard AirPods from Apple right now, you’re looking at a 6-week wait before they finally ship. That’s right, Apple is still nowhere close to meeting demand for its new cordless earbuds. You can get your hands on them right away if you buy them on Amazon instead, though you’ll have to be willing to pay a premium.

Of course, if you’re willing to pay a bit of a premium and wait a while for your AirPods to ship, we’ve got another proposal for you: get the Jet Black AirPods everyone is dying for from ColorWare.

Longtime gadget customization shop ColorWare is now offering its services for Apple’s AirPods, which can be painted in hundreds of different color combinations. In fact, you don’t even have to pick just one color — ColorWare lets you select from any of its 58 different colors for each component. If you want a left AirPod that’s one color, a right AirPods that’s another, and a charging case that’s painted a third color, ColorWare will happily accommodate you.

Painted AirPods are available on the ColorWare website starting at $289 or $319 if you also want the charging case to be painted, and new orders ship in 10-12 weeks.

See the original version of this article on BGR.com