We finally know when LG’s G6 will actually launch

If it seems like LG’s G6 has taken a long time to actually arrive after being rumored, leaked, and reviewed, that’s because, well, it has. It’s been well over a month since we first got a look at the phone, and the slow trickle of information has been particularly brutal for anyone eagerly anticipating the launch. That ends today, as we finally know exactly when you’ll be able to walk out of your wireless carrier with one: March 30th or April 7th, depending on where your network allegiances lie.

T-Mobile was the first of the major carriers to officially confirm the April 7th release date, with AT&T following shortly thereafter. Then, as if to upstage the rest of the pack, Verizon swooped in and announced that its customers will be able to pick up their G6 a week earlier on March 30th. All four of the big US carriers will begin taking pre-orders for the device on Friday, March 17th.

The news first came courtesy of T-Mobile which announced its own launch date of April 7th as well as a bit of crucial pricing info. The LG G6 — and its fancy rounded screen corners — will carry a retail price of $650. Of course, you’ll also be able to pick one up on an installment plan through T-Mobile for $26 down and $26 per month, for 24 months, which figures out to be exactly the same cost as buying it outright. Verizon will be charging $672 for the device, or $28 per month for 24 months.

